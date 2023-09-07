Jake Tapper Asks Biden Campaign Co-Chair If President’s ‘Perceived Frailty’ Will Doom His Reelection Chances

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked the co-chair of Joe Biden’s reelection campaign if the president’s “perceived frailty” among voters could explain some rough poll numbers in a recent CNN poll.

Seventy-six percent of respondents are “seriously concerned” Biden’s age could hinder his ability to serve another full term. Meanwhile, 73% are “seriously concerned” about his mental or physical competence.

The poll also showed Biden in a dead heat with most Republican presidential primary candidates, except for Nikki Haley, who is beating the president by more than the survey’s margin of error. Haley has proposed mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75.

“Haley has argued that a vote for Biden would really end up being a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris,” Tapper told Cedric Richmond. “Do you not acknowledge that the perception of his frailty, perceived frailty, is hurting his campaign, is hurting his re-election chances?”

Richmond hit back at Haley before gushing about Biden’s “vigor.”

“Voters will see his vigor,” he replied. “Voters will see his accomplishments. If you just look at his schedule, he’s traveling around the world over the next four and a half days to continue to show American leadership on the world stage. So, when they compare President Biden’s travel to that of Republicans – even Republicans that are running for president – he’s traveling almost 30% more than they are.”

Biden is set to travel to India this week where he will attend the G20 summit. He will also visit Vietnam.

