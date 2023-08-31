Nikki Haley Calls Senate ‘The Most Privileged Nursing Home In the Country’ After ‘Sad’ McConnell Freeze-Up

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley reiterated her call for competency tests for older politicians after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) appeared to enter a catatonic state.

McConnell froze on Wednesday after a reporter asked if he is running for reelection in 2026.

“Oh,” McConnell said. “That’s uh.” He then froze and remained stupefied before an aide rushed to his side.

It was his second such incident since late July.

Appearing on Thursday’s edition of The Story on Fox News, Haley offered her reaction.

“It’s sad,” she said. “No one should feel good about seeing that any more than we should feel good about seeing Dianne Feinstein, any more than we should feel good about a lot of what’s happening or seeing Joe Biden’s decline. What I will say is, right now the Senate is the most privileged nursing home in the country. I mean, Mitch McConnell has done some great things and he deserves credit. But you have to know when to leave.”

Haley then called for term limits and cognitive testing.

“That is why I’m strongly in support of term limits in this country,” she continued. “I think that we do need mental competency tests for anyone over the age of 75. I wouldn’t care if they did them over the age of 50. but these people are making decisions on our national security. They’re making decisions on our economy, on the border. We need to know they’re at the top of their game. You can’t say that right now looking at Congress.”

She concluded, “We need to start getting new faces, new voices, younger generations involved in our government. And we need to have everybody else understand when it’s time to go.”

Watch above via Fox News.

