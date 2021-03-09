Joe Biden’s Dogs Reportedly Sent Back to Delaware After ‘Biting Incident’ at the White House

President Joe Biden’s two German Shepherds have been moved out of the White House after a reported incident of aggressive behavior.

CNN reports that Major Biden, the Bidens’ 3-year-old dog who was adopted from a Delaware animal shelter, had a “biting incident” with a member of White House security. It isn’t clear what’s the condition of the victim, but the incident was described as “serious enough” that Major was moved back to Biden’s house in Delaware along with Champ, Biden’s older dog.

The report goes on to note that Major has exhibited agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and “charging” at staff and security. This comes about four months after Biden experienced a minor injury after falling and twisting his ankle while playing with Major.

Champ has been seen frolicking around the White House in the past, but has been less active due to his age.

“A person familiar with the dogs’ schedule confirms to CNN they are in Delaware, but noted they have been known to stay there with minders when the first lady is out of town,” the report says. “Biden departed Monday afternoon for a two-day trip to Washington and California to visit military bases.”

