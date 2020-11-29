comScore

Joe Biden Twists Ankle While Playing With Dog Over Thanksgiving Weekend, Being Examined By Doctor

By Ken MeyerNov 29th, 2020, 4:30 pm

Reporters from the Joe Biden press pool have announced that the president-elect is receiving medical attention after injuring his ankle over Thanksgiving weekend.

Biden’s transition team told journalists that he fell and twisted his ankle on Saturday while playing with his dog, Major. There’s been no information yet to suggest Biden’s injuries are more severe than that, but nonetheless, reporters say he was taken to the orthopedist on Sunday “out of an abundance of caution.”

This story is developing and we shall update accordingly.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: