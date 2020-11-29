Reporters from the Joe Biden press pool have announced that the president-elect is receiving medical attention after injuring his ankle over Thanksgiving weekend.

Biden’s transition team told journalists that he fell and twisted his ankle on Saturday while playing with his dog, Major. There’s been no information yet to suggest Biden’s injuries are more severe than that, but nonetheless, reporters say he was taken to the orthopedist on Sunday “out of an abundance of caution.”

Biden’s heading to doctor’s office after hurting his ankle playing with his dog Major, his aides say. The POTUS-elect will be examined by an orthopedist, they say. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 29, 2020

From the transition press pool, Joe Biden slipped and twisted his ankle Saturday while playing with his dog. He will be examined today pic.twitter.com/iZcmhXdQNe — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 29, 2020

JUST IN: President-elect Biden slipped while playing with his dog, Major, and twisted his ankle: “Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist,” his office says. — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 29, 2020

