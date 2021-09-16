THIS HAPPENED: President Biden Ends Speech to Shouted Question About Nicki Minaj’s Swollen Testicle Claim

So because this is where we are in the world right now, White House reporters tried to ask President Joe Biden about the Nicki Minaj-enlarged testicle saga.

On Thursday, Biden gave an address from the White House to gin up support for his economic agenda while America is still recovering from the financial pain of the coronavirus pandemic. The president declined to take questions after the speech was over, but reporters still tried to ask him a few, one of which was “Mr. President, what kind of impact does it have when celebrities like Nicki Minaj share dubious claims?”

Biden refused to answer as he continued to walk out of the room.

The question comes after days of public commotion about the rapper’s claims that coronavirus vaccines render people “impotent” and with swollen testicles. Her claims have been dismissed by multiple health officials, and while Minaj claims she was invited to discuss her concerns with the Biden administration, a White House official instead told Mediaite that they’ve offered to have a phone consultation with Minaj on vaccine safety.

Watch above, via ABC.

