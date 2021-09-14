An Exasperated Anthony Fauci Debunks Claim About Nicki Minaj’s Cousin’s Friend’s Swollen Testicles

You knew this was coming: Dr. Anthony Fauci being asked to weigh in on Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s testicles.

To briefly recap: Nicki Minaj posted a series of tweets Monday in which — while making it clear she’s not opposed to getting the vaccine in the future — she raised questions about side effects from the vaccine and made the dubious claim the shot made a friend of her cousin’s impotent and caused their balls to swell up.

Jake Tapper acknowledged to Fauci he wouldn’t normally bring this up, but given how millions and millions of people follow Minaj and is globally influential, not to mention how her tweet was “seized upon” by people stirring up anti-vax sentiment, he felt it important for Fauci to directly address this issue.

“Is there any evidence that the Pfizer, the Moderna, or the J&J vaccines cause any reproductive issues in men or women?” Tapper asked.

“The answer to that, Jake, is a resounding no. There’s no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen. So the answer to your question is no,” Fauci said.

Minaj has clashed with several individuals over her much-criticized tweets, including MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Meghan McCain, Piers Morgan, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

You can watch above, via CNN.

