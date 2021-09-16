Historic Play. Interview Hysterics. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Lisa Byington

After winning their first NBA championship in 50 years, the Milwaukee Bucks are still making history, announcing Lisa Byington as their full-time TV play-by-play voice for the upcoming season.

Byington, who will be the Bucks’ lead voice on Bally Sports Wisconsin, becomes the first woman to work as a full-time play-by-play announcer of a professional sports men’s team.

“I understand the groundbreaking nature of this hire, and I appreciate the fact that during this process that aspect was addressed, but never made a primary focus,” Byington said in the NBA’s press release. “In fact, I applaud the Bucks for taking the first steps toward making hires like this more of the norm in the NBA. Because it’s time.”

In recent years, the NBA has seen a number of women break through the male-dominated sportscasting industry to work as game analysts. Doris Burke is recognized as one of ESPN’s top game analysts for their NBA coverage and Sarah Kustok is a highly regarded color commentator for the Brooklyn Nets.

Women as play-by-play announcers remain far less common, and the veteran, trailblazing sportscaster is a groundbreaking hire..

Byington has worked as a play-by-play voice, studio host and reporter for CBS, Turner Sports, Fox and the Big Ten Network during her highly successful and now historic career.