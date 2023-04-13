WATCH: Biden Mixes Up Rugby Team and Paramilitary Group During Irish ‘Charm Offenses’, White House Forced to Correct

Did President Joe Biden’s gaffe spoil his “charm offensive” overseas in Ireland? Or was it an understandable mistake, a gaffe of the “delicious” sort? It depends on the outlet that covered, or more to the point, the political disposition of the publication.

On the first of his three-day trip to Ireland, Biden made the blunder at the Windsor Pub in Dundalk. He confused the legendary New Zealand national rugby team “All Blacks” with the paramilitary group “Black and Tans” who fought the IRA during the war in Ireland. This would not be the first time Biden misspoke on the public stage.

You can watch Biden’s misspeak below, surfaced by conservative commentator Darren Grimes, who presents the clip in the least charitable context possible:

In yet another incoherent babble at an Irish pub Joe Biden speaks of his delight at Ireland beating the “hell out of the Black and Tans”.

He meant the All Blacks of New Zealand.

The Black and Tans were a British unit during the 1919-21 Irish independence war.

Utter embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/MBzCBOMVsG — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) April 13, 2023

The official White House officially corrected the record in the released transcript:

THE PRESIDENT: I’m so proud to be here, so proud to be in Louth, so proud to be with — I don’t want to ruin their reputation, but — (whispering) — the Kearneys are relatives. (Laughter.) We take great faith. And the closing comment I make: You see this tie I have with this shamrock on it? This was given to me by one of these guys right here. He was a hell of a rugby player, and he beat the hell out of the Black and Tans [All Blacks]. Oh, God. (Laughter.) But — but it was when you — or it’s Solider Field. Wasn’t it, the game? PARTICIPANT: Chicago. THE PRESIDENT: Chicago. And after it was all over, he gave my brother — allegedly for me, but if it wasn’t, I still took it. I still got the tie. I wear it with great pride.

So how did it play overseas? Depends on the outlet! The Guardian summed up the Rorschach test moment quite aptly:

Biden’s Irish government hosts winced but it was too late. The mistake swiftly trended on Twitter and zinged around international media coverage of the visit. “Gaffe spoils Biden’s charm offensive,” said a Times headline. The New York Post declared it a “cringeworthy gaffe”. In Ireland most commentary seemed to view it as funny and harmless. The Irish Times called it a “delicious gaffe”, while the Irish Mirror said Biden had left people “in stitches”. Twitter users called it a highlight of the trip. “A fantastic Freudian slip. Good lad Joe,” said one.

——

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com