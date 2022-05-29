‘We Will!’ Biden Vows in Response to Uvalde Mourners Yelling ‘We Need Help, President Biden! Do Something!’

President Joe Biden, along with First Lady Jill Biden, visited Uvalde, Texas on Sunday to meet with the families of the victims from Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School, and reassured mourners that he would take action.

The Bidens visited the memorial site at the school before attending mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, which will soon host funerals for many of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the shooting. They will be meeting with the families this afternoon, reported CNN’s Arlette Saenz.

As the Bidens left the church, gathered demonstrators called out to him.

“President Biden, we need help,” yelled one man. “We need help, President Biden! Do something! Do something!”

In the video captured by CNN, Biden can be seen responding “We will!” as he gets into the car.

It remains to be seen what those actions might be, Saenz told CNN Newsroom host Jim Acosta, as Biden has said there is not much more he can do through executive action and he is calling on Congress to act.

“When you talk to people here,” said Saenz, “one person I spoke to said they want to see more gun laws, they want to see more resources devoted to mental health, and they are waiting to see answers from their elected officials to try to prevent future tragedies like this.”

Biden would be spending the afternoon “trying to offer those words of comfort,” she added, reportedly planning to “spend roughly three hours, possibly more” with the grieving families “as they are experiencing these gut-wrenching losses of their young, young children.”

“Arlette, you can just hear the pain in the voices of those people in the community pleading for the help of the President of the United States,” added Acosta.

