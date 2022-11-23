BREAKING: Seven Dead in Mass Shooting at Virginia Walmart

Seven people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart at Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night.

A law enforcement source told CNN the shooter turned the gun on himself after carrying out the massacre.

Chesapeake Police confirm 7 fatalities, including the shooter, from last night’s shooting at Walmart on Sam’s Circle. — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 23, 2022

Five people were being treated at a local hospital, CNN reported.

Leo Kosinski, a spokesman with the Chesapeake Police Department, told reporters at a brief news conference the assailant was found dead at the supermarket.

The New York Post reported an employee who survived the shooting claimed the shooter was a store manager who opened fire in the break room.

“It was wild. It was a manager – one of the managers,” the employee said in a Facebook livestream.

“He blew his brains out and everything. He killed the girl in there and everything. He came in and started spraying. I’m sorry for the victims,” he continued.

“I just left the break room … the manager come in there and started capping people up in there, started shooting. Sadly, we lost a few of our associates,” he said.

A CNN source confirmed the suspect is believed to be a current or former employee of the Walmart.

The attack comes just days after a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ club in Colorado, leaving five dead and 18 wounded.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com