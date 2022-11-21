Army Vet Who Reportedly Stopped Colorado Shooter Describes Attacking Gunman: ‘I Have to Kill This Guy Before He Kills Us’

The man who reportedly stopped the shooter at Club Q in Colorado Springs is speaking out, revealing he and his family were present during the shooting which ended with five dead and 18 injured.

The shooter is in custody and has been charged with multiple first-degree murders and hate crimes for targeting the LGBTQ nightclub’s patrons. Richard M. Fierro, a 15-year Army veteran, identified himself as one of the patrons who stopped the gunman and held him down until police arrived. The New York Times reported one of the club’s owners said Fierro looked like the man he saw take down the shooter.

Fierro told the Times he went into “combat mode” once he realized the situation everyone was in. His wife and daughter were present with him at the time.

“I don’t know exactly what I did, I just went into combat mode. I just know I have to kill this guy before he kills us,” he said.

Fierro said he dove to the ground with others where the shooter opened fire in the club. When the gunman turned towards a patio area, Fierro ran at him and pulled him to the ground by grabbing a strap on his body armor. He told the Times he got control of the shooter’s pistol and began hitting him with it, encouraging other patrons to help him detain the man.

CNN noted in their coverage of Fierro’s reported actions that officials in the area said the death count would have most likely been far higher had club patrons not stepped in and stopped the gunman before police arrived.

Fierro left the Army with the rank of Major in 2013. He earned two Bronze stars. He told the Times he experienced combat during his overseas tours, which included Iraq and Afghanistan.

Watch above via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com