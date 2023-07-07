El Paso Walmart Shooter Given 90 Consecutive Life Sentences — Still Facing Death Penalty in Separate State Prosecution

A Texas gunman who fatally shot 23 people and injured 23 others in a racially motivated attack at a Walmart in El Paso in 2019 was sentenced by a federal court on Friday to 90 consecutive life sentences.

Patrick Crusius has been awaiting sentencing since February after he pleaded guilty to 90 federal charges, including 45 counts for hate crimes.

On August 3rd, 2019, the self-described white nationalist traveled from North Texas to a Walmart in El Paso where he shot dozens of shoppers with a WASR-10 rifle. Before launching the mass shooting, Crusius posted a racist rant online, claiming immigrants were invading the United States.

Since the sentence proceedings began on Wednesday, Survivors and victims’ family members have confronted Crusius through statements to the court. Some individuals in court referred to the 24-year-old shooter as an “ignorant coward,” a “monster,” and an “evil parasite,” according to CNN.

However, in a separate state trial, Crusius also faces a potential death penalty in a capital murder case for which he has pleaded not guilty.

In a 2,300 word online racist manifesto, the shooter claimed he wanted to murder “Mexicans” and “Hispanics” so that more migrants would avoid coming to the U.S. The victims in the massacre ranged from a teenager to elderly grandparents.

“You left children without their parents, you left spouses without their spouses, and we still need them,” said Bertha Benavides, wife of victim Arturo, according to Fox News.

The sentenced was handed down by U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama, who recommended Crusius receive one year of mental health treatment while confined in a supermax prison.

