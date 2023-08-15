Former Trump White House Lawyer Says ‘There’s a Good Chance’ Alleged Voter Fraud Report Trump Will Release Could Become ‘Evidence Against Him’

Former President Donald Trump said he will release a “report” on Monday proving his claims of voter fraud in the state of Georgia. However, according to Ty Cobb – a former lawyer in the Trump White House – that is a bad idea that could have adverse legal consequences.

Trump was indicted with 18 others by a Fulton County grand jury on Monday night in connection with his attempt to overturn the 2020 election in the state. The former president tried to pressure officials in Georgia to “find” him enough votes to win the state, which was part of a broader scheme to reverse results in several states he lost. He is also under indictment in federal court owing to these efforts.

On Tuesday, Trump teased alleged proof of voter fraud in Georgia, which he said he will present next week in a press conference.

“Trump says he’s going to be giving, a ‘major news conference,'” CNN’s Erin Burnett told Cobb on Tuesday’s OutFront. “He says he will present ‘a large complex, detailed, but irrefutable report on the presidential election fraud that which place in Georgia.'”

The host asked Cobb for his reaction.

“This is all Trump PR,” he responded. “This is, you know, generating chaos. I mean, frankly, there’s a good chance that whatever document he produces ends up as evidence against him. It could even end up as the basis for an obstruction count against the author because it’s likely to be fiction and solely for the purpose of contaminating the jury pool.”

Watch above via CNN.

