Karine Jean-Pierre Posts Tweet Apparently Meant For Biden’s Account: ‘When I Ran For President…’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre raised eyebrows on Tuesday after she appeared to publish a Twitter post meant for President Joe Biden.

In a since-deleted post to her official press secretary account, Jean-Pierre wrote, “Investing in America means investing in ALL of America. When I ran for President, I made a promise that I would leave no part of the country behind.”

While the post was soon deleted, it was captured by online archive services and in screenshots that went viral on social media.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted and then deleted this. Looks like she forgot to switch to the @POTUS account 😬 pic.twitter.com/uB5iAbbGTz — Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) August 15, 2023

“Karine Jean-Pierre has not run for President, at least to the best of my knowledge,” mocked Today News Africa White House correspondent Simon Ateba, who has had a long-running feud with Jean-Pierre in the White House Briefing Room.

Oh wow! They tweeted from the wrong account! @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre has not run for President, at least to the best of my knowledge. pic.twitter.com/GanmHVFqOh — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) August 15, 2023

“Welp. I guess we know who’s been writing President Biden’s tweets for him,” weighed in Fox News contributor Joe Concha. “(A) Karine Jean-Pierre (not good)… (B) White House intern (also not good)… (C) The person who left cocaine at the White House (*really* not good).”

Welp. I guess we know who's been writing President Biden's tweets for him. (A) Karine Jean-Pierre (not good)

(B) White House intern (also not good)

(C) The person who left cocaine at the White House (*really* not good) pic.twitter.com/srFMcYWtBK — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 15, 2023

Social media users have long speculated whether Biden, who turns 81 in November, writes his own social media posts.

The since-deleted post on Jean-Pierre’s Twitter account, however, has yet to reappear on any of Biden’s social media pages.

