BREAKING: Seven, Including Gunman, Dead in Nashville Elementary School Shooting

Nashville Police announced on Monday they responded to an elementary school shooting. Police confirmed seven people total are dead, including three children and a female shooter.

“An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead,” Nashville Police announced in a tweet after receiving an active shooter call around 10:00 am.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

The Nashville Fire Department also confirmed that they were responding to the shooting.

We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School.

We can confirm we have multiple patients.

Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. this is an active scene. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 27, 2023

NBC News confirmed multiple victims were pronounced dead after being transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Among the deceased, according to the report, were three children and two adults, including the gunman. A spokesperson to the Vanderbilt Hospital confirmed three “pediatric patients” came into the hospital and had passed from their injuries. Multiple reports have referenced these three victims as children, but the ages of the victims have not been confirmed. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation did announce there is no current threat to the public stemming from the shooting.

A spokesperson for the Nashville PD confirmed at a Monday press conference that three students were fatally wounded, as well as three adults. A total of seven people were killed, including the gunman. Neither the shooter nor the victims have been identified, but the the gunman was revealed to be a female who appeared to be in her teens carrying two “assault-style rifles.”

Police confronted and shot the gunman after getting an active shooter call and confronting her on the second floor of the school where she was firing off rounds.

The Covenant School typically has approximately 200 students enrolled, according to their website, as well as nearly three dozen teaching faculty.

