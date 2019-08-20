A new lawsuit alleges that late billionaire and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein had sex with two girls while serving his shortened Palm Beach County jail sentence a decade ago.

Epstein’s sweetheart plea deal was set up by former Trump administration Labor secretary and U.S. attorney Alex Acosta and allowed the fancier to leave jail six days a week for his so-called “work release.” While escorted by a private security team that viewed Epstein as a client rather than a prisoner, Palm Beach sheriff Ric Bradshaw approved his nearly daily visits to an office at the Florida Science Foundation where women allege he arranged sexual encounters.

“Jeffrey Epstein, through his brazen and powerful organization, was quite literally able to commit federal sex trafficking offenses at his work release office, during his jail sentence,” wrote a woman under the name Kaitlyn Doe in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, in which she accused Epstein of meeting her when she was 17 and repeatedly having sex with her while on the work release, per the Miami Herald.

The new allegation was filed along with two other lawsuits regarding Epstein’s abuse; all three women involved in suits filed by attorneys J. Stanley Pottinger and Bradley Edwards allege that the well-connected billionaire used his wealth and power to sexually abuse them in the past.

The organization that facilitated Epstein’s time outside of custody is also named as a defendant in the suits: “At the time, [the] Florida Science Foundation and Jeffrey Epstein, were supposed to be under close watch by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.”

Last month, Palm Beach County Sheriff Bradshaw opened a criminal investigation delving into why Epstein was allowed to leave their custody six days a week. Mysteriously, the official jail records of Epstein’s work release comings and goings were lost.

