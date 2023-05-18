Police body camera video captured the moment a passed-out Cranston, RI, city council member was jolted awake by police while holding a crack pipe in his hand.

Matthew Reilly (R) was seen on video slumped behind the wheel when police arrived.

“You were literally choking in your sleep,” an officer said. “Someone was flagging me down about it.”

“Oh, I have sleep apnea. I’m sorry,” Reilly said.

“Well, you have a crack pipe in your hands,” the officer said.

The officer then asked Reilly, “Are there any drugs in the car or anything like that?”

“No, nothing,” Reilly answered.

During a search of the car, however, police said they found crack, along with other drug paraphernalia.

“I think there’s a little bit of fentanyl in there,” one officer said of the laced drugs.

Reilly told police that he had been clean for 13 years but recently relapsed.

“I just went through a really, really bad divorce recently,” Reilly told police.

After much pressure for him to step down from city council, Reilly resigned Thursday.

“Matt made the right decision to step down so that he can focus his full attention on his well-being and young family,” said Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins. “Matt Reilly chose to put the interests of his constituents above his political interests.”

Reilly’s page on the City of Cranston web site said he was the father of two young daughters and “proudly serving his first term on the City Council.” It also listed him as a licensed attorney “running his own private practice, which concentrates on Family Law.”

Court documents from Reilly’s contentious divorce allege a history of drug abuse and troublesome behavior. His wife’s attorney wrote “that he has left the children alone in the middle of the night, that has been using marijuana, Adderall and cocaine in both raw and powdered form.”

