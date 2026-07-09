MS NOW’s Catherine Rampell savaged Graham Platner‘s hotly anticipated announcement that he was dropping out of the crucial Maine Senate contest, blasting the disgraced candidate for taking “zero responsibility” for the controversies that doomed his campaign.

Platner’s tortured bid to oust longtime incumbent Susan Collins (R-ME) finally came to an end Wednesday night when he dropped a social media video announcing he was suspending his campaign — and again denying sexual assault allegations against him.

Rampell, in for Chris Hayes on All In with Chris Hayes, was blunt in her assessment of Platner’s lengthy statement:

Well, that was Graham Platner officially announcing that he is dropping off of the ballot for Maine Senate, or excuse me, for federal Senate from Maine, but taking zero responsibility for any of the scandals and more troubling things in his past that have destroyed that campaign, instead blaming, let’s see, corporate media, the political establishment, lots of hate for the political establishment, saying that we banded together, we did it the way we were told we were supposed to make change, and we won. And now they are not going to let us have it. So lots of finger pointing and blame and not taking any responsibility. Note that whoever he conceives of as the political establishment, you do have many of his once allies, including Bernie Sanders and Ro Khanna, also calling for him to drop out. People who believe many of the same policy ideas believe in many of the same policy ideas that Graham Platner himself says that he was taken down for. He also said during that 10 minute video that all we were asking for was health care, was to end the genocide, to use our taxpayer dollars at home to uplift our communities instead of waging war overseas. We were asking for a fair system. We are asking for an end to the corruption. So lots of allegations that he was being taken out by nefarious forces that are forcing him to suspend his campaign, rather than the drip, drip, drip of scandal after scandal that has dogged his campaign and that have littered the last few months with red flags. Watch above via MS NOW.

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