MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace won her 4 p.m. time slot on Friday, a rare win for a non-Fox News host.

Wallace brought in 1.63 million total viewers on Friday as news surrounding the Trump FBI raid and the unsealed redacted supporting affidavit dominated the airwaves. Wallace led MSNBC in total viewers for the day, outpacing all of the prime time programming.

Notably, Wallace’s figure is an average of her two-hour show, Deadline: White House, from 4 to 6 p.m. Wallace topped Fox News’s Neil Cavuto at 4 p.m., who brought in 1.55 million total viewers, but lost to The Five at 5 p.m.

In the key 25 to 54 age demographic, Cavuto won the hour, while CNN’s Jake Tapper landed in a close second place and Wallace came in third.

The Five brought in some 3.06 million total viewers on Friday, making it the highest-rated show on cable news for the day.

CNN landed in third place at both 4 and 5 p.m. with just over 800,000 viewers during each hour.

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 647,000

Fox News: 1.66 million

MSNBC: 1.11 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 134,000

Fox News: 235,000

MSNBC: 106,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 673,000

Fox News: 2.05 million

MSNBC: 1.41 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 119,000

Fox News: 273,000

MSNBC: 111,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

