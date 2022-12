Cable News Ratings Friday December 23: Ari Melber Special Report Tops MSNBC, Beats Fox in One Hour

Ari Melber’s two-hour special on the Jan. 6 report, released by the House Select Committee investigating the 2021 attack on the Capitol, drew an impressive audience for MSNBC going into an otherwise quiet holiday weekend.

The special drew 1.48 million total viewers across two hours, beating Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto at 4 p.m. but not The Five, the network’s ratings juggernaut, at 5 p.m.

Melber, who also wrote the intro to a publication of the report, also drew an average of 141,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic — enough to beat out all of MSNBC but not enough to eclipse Cavuto, who drew 175,000 in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

855 CNN THIS MORNING:

319 MORNING JOE:

903 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

16 EARLY MORNING:

12 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1186 CNN THIS MORNING:

300 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

70 MORNING IN AMERICA:

36 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1458 CNN THIS MORNING:

485 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1710 CNN NEWSROOM:

641 MORNING JOE:

1102 NATIONAL REPORT:

130 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1659 CNN NEWSROOM:

816 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

914 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

33 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1637 AT THIS HOUR:

862 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

733 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1522 AT THIS HOUR:

852 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

703 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

135 BLUE BLOODS:

151 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1404 CNN NEWSROOM:

833 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

855 — BLUE BLOODS:

248 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1380 CNN NEWSROOM:

856 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

854 AMERICAN AGENDA:

146 BLUE BLOODS:

362 3p STORY, THE:

1198 CNN NEWSROOM:

831 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

817 FRANKLIN GRAHAM?S SPECIAL:

94 BLUE BLOODS:

405 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1223 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

787 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1483 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

166 BLUE BLOODS:

404 5p FIVE, THE:

2747 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

776 — SPICER & CO:

122 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

159 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1786 SITUATION ROOM:

660 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1215 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

133 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

77 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

1776 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

667 — ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

112 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

49 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2277 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

618 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1286 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

65 CUOMO:

100 9p HANNITY:

1488 CNN FLASH DOCS:

371 — PRIME NEWS:

58 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

72 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1310 2000S:

225 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

858 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

136 BANFIELD:

61 11p GUTFELD!:

1382 NINETIES:

187 — ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

88 CUOMO:

29

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

128 CNN THIS MORNING:

48 MORNING JOE:

94 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

0 EARLY MORNING:

6 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

171 CNN THIS MORNING:

65 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

6 MORNING IN AMERICA:

8 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

187 CNN THIS MORNING:

117 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

225 CNN NEWSROOM:

161 MORNING JOE:

100 NATIONAL REPORT:

8 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

189 CNN NEWSROOM:

171 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

81 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

7 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

214 AT THIS HOUR:

162 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

85 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

190 AT THIS HOUR:

151 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

89 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

24 BLUE BLOODS:

24 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

154 CNN NEWSROOM:

154 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

96 — BLUE BLOODS:

36 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

175 CNN NEWSROOM:

175 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

97 AMERICAN AGENDA:

15 BLUE BLOODS:

55 3p STORY, THE:

168 CNN NEWSROOM:

120 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

97 FRANKLIN GRAHAM?S SPECIAL:

5 BLUE BLOODS:

48 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

175 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

83 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

141 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

17 BLUE BLOODS:

45 5p FIVE, THE:

295 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

103 — SPICER & CO:

16 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

9 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

190 SITUATION ROOM:

86 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

94 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

15 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

6 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

187 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

114 — ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

8 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

10 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

249 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

117 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

98 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

5 CUOMO:

8 9p HANNITY:

167 CNN FLASH DOCS:

85 — PRIME NEWS:

7 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

5 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

155 2000S:

61 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

80 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

4 BANFIELD:

7 11p GUTFELD!:

199 NINETIES:

68 — ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

1 CUOMO:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 552,000

Fox News: 1.41 million

MSNBC: 936,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 102,000

Fox News: 173,000

MSNBC: 92,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 405,000

Fox News: 1.69 million

MSNBC: 1.07 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 88,000

Fox News: 190,000

MSNBC: 89,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

