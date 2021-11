CNN’s Jake Tapper beat MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic on Monday.

Tapper and Wallace both host two-hour shows in the afternoon from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The CNN anchor drew 148,000 viewers in the demo, while his MSNBC rival drew just 110,000 for her show Deadline: White House.

Still, Wallace more than doubled Tapper in total viewers. Deadline pulled in 1.3 million viewers, while Tapper’s The Lead drew 625,000 viewers.

Neil Cavuto and The Five on Fox News handily beat both Wallace and Tapper, no matter how to slice it.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1059 NEW DAY:

275 MORNING JOE:

807 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

8 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

38 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1607 NEW DAY:

337 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

103 MORNING IN AMERICA:

14 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1863 NEW DAY:

425 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1796 CNN NEWSROOM:

575 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

682 NATIONAL REPORT:

146 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1743 CNN NEWSROOM:

684 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

504 — JAG:

67 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1734 AT THIS HOUR:

604 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

502 — JAG:

118 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1868 INSIDE POLITICS:

480 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

614 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

155 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

198 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1513 CNN NEWSROOM:

570 MTP DAILY:

577 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

269 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1310 CNN NEWSROOM:

582 KATY TUR REPORTS:

591 AMERICAN AGENDA:

175 BLUE BLOODS:

197 3p STORY, THE:

1484 CNN NEWSROOM:

600 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

679 — BLUE BLOODS:

222 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1527 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

608 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1309 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

225 BLUE BLOODS:

258 5p FIVE, THE:

3421 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

643 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

225 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

124 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2602 SITUATION ROOM:

546 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1303 SPICER & CO:

341 DONLON REPORT, THE:

62 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2092 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

633 REIDOUT:

1159 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

368 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

35 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3252 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

687 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1158 STINCHFIELD:

187 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

34 9p HANNITY:

2710 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

642 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1991 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

117 NEWSNATION PRIME:

30 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2131 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

506 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1409 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

150 BANFIELD:

22 11p GUTFELD!:

1693 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

398 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

931 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

144 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

186 NEW DAY:

40 MORNING JOE:

79 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

4 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

9 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

232 NEW DAY:

50 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

10 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

256 NEW DAY:

87 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

304 CNN NEWSROOM:

122 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

57 NATIONAL REPORT:

14 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

325 CNN NEWSROOM:

152 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

38 — JAG:

6 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

317 AT THIS HOUR:

134 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

47 — JAG:

7 12p OUTNUMBERED:

316 INSIDE POLITICS:

141 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

55 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

18 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

24 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

241 CNN NEWSROOM:

143 MTP DAILY:

69 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

23 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

205 CNN NEWSROOM:

148 KATY TUR REPORTS:

60 AMERICAN AGENDA:

22 BLUE BLOODS:

13 3p STORY, THE:

226 CNN NEWSROOM:

146 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

64 — BLUE BLOODS:

12 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

237 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

137 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

110 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

34 BLUE BLOODS:

20 5p FIVE, THE:

462 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

159 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

31 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

15 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

417 SITUATION ROOM:

148 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

144 SPICER & CO:

38 DONLON REPORT, THE:

15 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

398 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

171 REIDOUT:

89 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

51 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

555 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

159 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

127 STINCHFIELD:

23 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

8 9p HANNITY:

406 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

142 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

260 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

21 NEWSNATION PRIME:

14 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

349 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

127 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

175 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

26 BANFIELD:

7 11p GUTFELD!:

268 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

125 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

117 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

27 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 509,000

Fox 1.79 million

MSNBC: 883,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 123,000

Fox News: 292,000

MSNBC: 94,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 612,000

Fox News: 2.7 million

MSNBC: 1.52 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 143,000

Fox News: 436,000

MSNBC: 187,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

