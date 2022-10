Rachel Maddow was the only non-Fox News host rake in over 2 million total viewers on Monday night.

The weekly MSNBC host brought in 2.08 million total viewers for her 9 p.m. show, far surpassing Lawrence O’Donnell’s 1.55 million total viewers — who came in in second place on the network.

Fox News, which dominates the cable news ratings, had five shows score more than 2 million total viewers, two of which had more than 3 million total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

958 NEW DAY:

328 MORNING JOE:

788 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

26 EARLY MORNING:

23 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1223 NEW DAY:

371 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

71 MORNING IN AMERICA:

38 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1469 NEW DAY:

522 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1586 CNN NEWSROOM:

570 MORNING JOE:

906 NATIONAL REPORT:

118 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1589 CNN NEWSROOM:

655 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

698 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

44 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1601 AT THIS HOUR:

605 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

672 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1770 INSIDE POLITICS:

675 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

712 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

113 BLUE BLOODS:

89 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1559 CNN NEWSROOM:

656 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

663 — BLUE BLOODS:

165 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1403 CNN NEWSROOM:

691 KATY TUR REPORTS:

669 AMERICAN AGENDA:

144 BLUE BLOODS:

235 3p STORY, THE:

1402 CNN NEWSROOM:

651 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

823 — BLUE BLOODS:

315 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1561 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

699 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1448 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

216 BLUE BLOODS:

368 5p FIVE, THE:

3519 SITUATION ROOM:

803 — SPICER & CO:

230 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

124 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2602 SITUATION ROOM:

751 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1438 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

239 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

67 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2915 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

837 REIDOUT:

1270 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

246 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

63 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3272 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

716 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1283 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

197 CUOMO:

112 9p HANNITY:

2563 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

504 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2076 PRIME NEWS:

136 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

67 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1882 CNN TONIGHT:

457 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1549 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

154 BANFIELD:

52 11p GUTFELD!:

1962 CNN TONIGHT:

340 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

944 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

91 CUOMO:

53

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

156 NEW DAY:

63 MORNING JOE:

78 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

6 EARLY MORNING:

16 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

191 NEW DAY:

56 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

8 MORNING IN AMERICA:

12 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

233 NEW DAY:

93 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

211 CNN NEWSROOM:

99 MORNING JOE:

77 NATIONAL REPORT:

12 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

165 CNN NEWSROOM:

106 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

74 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

7 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

185 AT THIS HOUR:

94 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

64 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

223 INSIDE POLITICS:

95 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

81 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

6 BLUE BLOODS:

12 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

179 CNN NEWSROOM:

109 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

73 — BLUE BLOODS:

34 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

164 CNN NEWSROOM:

115 KATY TUR REPORTS:

58 AMERICAN AGENDA:

19 BLUE BLOODS:

47 3p STORY, THE:

186 CNN NEWSROOM:

118 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

85 — BLUE BLOODS:

71 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

207 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

118 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

101 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

20 BLUE BLOODS:

58 5p FIVE, THE:

436 SITUATION ROOM:

130 — SPICER & CO:

18 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

11 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

321 SITUATION ROOM:

132 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

111 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

16 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

8 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

306 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

192 REIDOUT:

132 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

17 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

7 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

407 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

138 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

113 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

14 CUOMO:

5 9p HANNITY:

262 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

121 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

203 PRIME NEWS:

12 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

12 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

206 CNN TONIGHT:

108 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

110 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

21 BANFIELD:

10 11p GUTFELD!:

323 CNN TONIGHT:

61 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

63 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

16 CUOMO:

18

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 556,000

Fox News: 1.76 million

MSNBC: 980,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 101,000

Fox News: 222,000

MSNBC: 89,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 559,000

Fox News: 2.57 million

MSNBC: 1.64 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 122,000

Fox News: 292,000

MSNBC: 142,000

