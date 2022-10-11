‘All He Had to Do Was Eat Grass’: Herschel Walker Tells Bizarre Story About Bulls and Pregnant Cows During Stump Speech

U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker wrapped up a campaign speech in Georgia on Tuesday with a bizarre anecdote involving livestock.

Walker is a first-time political candidate and former college and NFL star who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in Georgia’s Republican primary. His campaign has been marred by revelations that he has at least three more children than he previously acknowledged. Additionally, a woman alleges Walker paid for her to get an abortion even though he has said he opposes the procedure.

Speaking in Carrollton, Georgia, Walker regaled the crowd with a janky parable about how the United States is the best country in the world – using a randy bull to get there.

Herschel’s closing remarks in Carrollton pic.twitter.com/5p4VVsOVGE — Niles Francis (@NilesGApol) October 11, 2022

Walker stated:

And they’ve been saying, “Something is better somewhere else.” And I’m here to tell you it’s not. So, I been telling this little story about this bull out in the field with six cows, and three of them are pregnant. So, you know he got something goin’ on. But all he cared about, is keep his nose against the fence looking at three other cows that didn’t belong to him. Now all he had to do is eat grass. But no, no, no. He thought something was better somewhere else. So, he decided, “I want to get over there.” So one day he measured that fence up, and he said, “I think I can jump this.” So that day came where he got back. And as he got back and as he took off runnin’, he dove over that fence and his belly got cut up onto the bottom. But as he made it onto the other side, he shook it off and got so excited about it. And he ran to the top of that hill, but when he got up there he realized they were bulls too. So what I’m telling you, don’t think something is better somewhere else. This is the greatest country in the world today.

As Walker spoke, Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rick Scott (R-FL) stood by his side, grinning and bearing the story.

