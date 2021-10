MSNBC’s Ari Melber, host of 6 p.m. show The Beat, drew strong ratings on Monday, besting every other show on the network — with one exception.

That one exception was of course Rachel Maddow, whose prime time show drew 1.8 million total viewers, ensuring she placed first for MSNBC, and beat every hour on CNN. Her performance was not enough to beat out the competition on Fox News, however, which took the top seven spots in cable news.

Melber placed second for MSNBC, with 1.24 million viewers, enough to beat prime time hosts Chris Hayes and Lawrence O’Donnell, as well as ratings performers Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

889 NEW DAY:

320 MORNING JOE:

788 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

15 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

20 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1131 NEW DAY:

424 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

105 MORNING IN AMERICA:

11 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1445 NEW DAY:

551 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1387 CNN NEWSROOM:

562 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

842 NATIONAL REPORT:

167 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1460 CNN NEWSROOM:

607 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

723 — JAG:

95 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1648 AT THIS HOUR:

589 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

627 — JAG:

150 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1682 INSIDE POLITICS:

654 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

648 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

159 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

158 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1483 CNN NEWSROOM:

620 MTP DAILY:

630 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

293 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1329 CNN NEWSROOM:

696 KATY TUR REPORTS:

661 AMERICAN AGENDA:

175 BLUE BLOODS:

253 3p STORY, THE:

1352 CNN NEWSROOM:

690 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

640 — BLUE BLOODS:

266 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1350 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

689 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1229 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

244 BLUE BLOODS:

282 5p FIVE, THE:

3154 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

587 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

263 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

133 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2287 SITUATION ROOM:

588 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1242 SPICER & CO:

241 DONLON REPORT, THE:

48 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2011 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

717 REIDOUT:

1175 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

367 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

53 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2872 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

779 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1084 STINCHFIELD:

230 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

34 9p HANNITY:

2355 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

702 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1801 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

129 NEWSNATION PRIME:

40 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2034 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

644 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1237 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

92 BANFIELD:

37 11p GUTFELD!:

1625 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

403 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

999 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

83 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

8

25-54 Demo (thousands)



ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

153 NEW DAY:

65 MORNING JOE:

74 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

10 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

176 NEW DAY:

97 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

12 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

222 NEW DAY:

135 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

248 CNN NEWSROOM:

147 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

77 NATIONAL REPORT:

15 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

263 CNN NEWSROOM:

161 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

94 — JAG:

3 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

278 AT THIS HOUR:

129 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

88 — JAG:

17 12p OUTNUMBERED:

267 INSIDE POLITICS:

129 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

70 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

17 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

17 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

245 CNN NEWSROOM:

147 MTP DAILY:

79 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

46 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

211 CNN NEWSROOM:

158 KATY TUR REPORTS:

87 AMERICAN AGENDA:

23 BLUE BLOODS:

19 3p STORY, THE:

204 CNN NEWSROOM:

198 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

66 — BLUE BLOODS:

10 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

220 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

181 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

133 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

21 BLUE BLOODS:

15 5p FIVE, THE:

432 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

153 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

20 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

14 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

357 SITUATION ROOM:

135 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

175 SPICER & CO:

24 DONLON REPORT, THE:

0 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

327 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

179 REIDOUT:

177 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

34 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

8 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

432 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

146 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

138 STINCHFIELD:

36 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

2 9p HANNITY:

333 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

119 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

247 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

15 NEWSNATION PRIME:

1 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

266 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

122 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

141 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

13 BANFIELD:

2 11p GUTFELD!:

292 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

87 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

103 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

12 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

0

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 559,000

Fox News: 1.6 million

MSNBC: 880,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 128,000

Fox News: 257,000

MSNBC: 104,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 708,000

Fox News: 2.42 million

MSNBC: 1.37 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 129,000

Fox News: 344,000

MSNBC: 175,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

