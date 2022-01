CNN’s prime time programs struggled on Thursday to attract over a half a million viewers.

The network’s prime time shows’ total viewer average was 529,000. By contrast, Fox News’ prime time shows averaged 1.94 million total viewers, while MSNBC’s prime time offerings averaged 1.13 million total viewers.

CNN’s 11 a.m. news show At This Hour pulled in the network’s largest audience with 651,000 total average viewers. The next-highest-rated show was CNN’s Newsroom at 10 a.m.

Both those programs beat out CNN’s prime time shows, which usually attract the network’s largest audiences.

Erin Burnett’s OutFront pulled in 555,000 total average viewers, while Anderson Cooper 360 scored 577,000 and Don Lemon Tonight raked in only 487,000.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

858 NEW DAY:

262 MORNING JOE:

570 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

16 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

45 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1175 NEW DAY:

357 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

78 MORNING IN AMERICA:

23 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1644 NEW DAY:

432 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1669 CNN NEWSROOM:

592 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

611 NATIONAL REPORT:

164 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1662 CNN NEWSROOM:

644 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

624 — JAG:

104 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1594 AT THIS HOUR:

651 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

511 — JAG:

133 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1634 INSIDE POLITICS:

594 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

608 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

152 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

159 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1326 CNN NEWSROOM:

572 MTP DAILY:

600 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

227 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1152 CNN NEWSROOM:

582 KATY TUR REPORTS:

640 SIT-DOWN: HUCKABEE AND TR:

76 BLUE BLOODS:

210 3p STORY, THE:

1233 CNN NEWSROOM:

584 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

535 AMERICAN AGENDA:

121 BLUE BLOODS:

244 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1252 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

621 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

916 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

142 BLUE BLOODS:

350 5p FIVE, THE:

2762 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

625 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

185 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

122 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2032 SITUATION ROOM:

522 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

948 SPICER & CO:

195 DONLON REPORT, THE:

39 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1663 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

555 REIDOUT:

774 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

226 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

27 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2259 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

577 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1094 STINCHFIELD:

195 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

43 9p HANNITY:

1914 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

522 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1379 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

155 NEWSNATION PRIME:

49 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1655 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

487 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

934 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

142 BANFIELD:

26 11p GUTFELD!:

1417 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

376 11TH HOUR:

591 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

94 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

18

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

157 NEW DAY:

43 MORNING JOE:

47 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

0 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

10 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

183 NEW DAY:

57 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

20 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

225 NEW DAY:

63 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

299 CNN NEWSROOM:

80 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

63 NATIONAL REPORT:

24 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

355 CNN NEWSROOM:

95 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

66 — JAG:

18 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

328 AT THIS HOUR:

103 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

54 — JAG:

19 12p OUTNUMBERED:

284 INSIDE POLITICS:

120 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

52 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

26 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

23 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

221 CNN NEWSROOM:

140 MTP DAILY:

46 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

35 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

193 CNN NEWSROOM:

117 KATY TUR REPORTS:

66 SIT-DOWN: HUCKABEE AND TR:

5 BLUE BLOODS:

33 3p STORY, THE:

201 CNN NEWSROOM:

98 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

65 AMERICAN AGENDA:

15 BLUE BLOODS:

35 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

196 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

109 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

63 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

23 BLUE BLOODS:

48 5p FIVE, THE:

401 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

118 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

26 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

15 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

297 SITUATION ROOM:

122 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

82 SPICER & CO:

16 DONLON REPORT, THE:

4 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

208 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

101 REIDOUT:

83 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

31 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

261 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

95 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

109 STINCHFIELD:

20 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

1 9p HANNITY:

255 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

107 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

115 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

10 NEWSNATION PRIME:

4 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

246 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

95 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

70 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

13 BANFIELD:

0 11p GUTFELD!:

217 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

86 11TH HOUR:

79 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

20 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

0

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 492,000

Fox: 1.45 million

MSNBC: 688,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 90,000

Fox News: 232,000

MSNBC: 64,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 529,000

Fox News: 1.94 million

MSNBC: 1.13 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 99,000

Fox News: 254,000

MSNBC: 98,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

