Cable News Ratings Thursday February 10: Tucker and Hannity Lead Cable News in the Demo

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity led cable news on Thursday, landing in first and second place, respectively, in the key 25 to 54 age demographic.

Carlson, whose Thursday show leaned in heavily to covering the trucker protests in Canada, raked in an impressive 592,000 demo viewers to secure the top spot on the charts.

Hannity pulled in 491,000 demo viewers for a strong second.

Hannity knocked The Five down to third place with its 456,000 demo viewers. Laura Ingraham came in fourth and Jesse Watters landed in fifth place in the demo.

Hannity’s second-place demo finish was made all the sweeter by the fact he also beat Watters in terms of total viewers – putting him back in the top three. In recent weeks Watters had taken Hannity’s mantle as third-most watched show on cable, followed behind Tucker and The Five.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

971 NEW DAY:

260 MORNING JOE:

728 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

11 ELEMENTARY:

13 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1324 NEW DAY:

375 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

73 MORNING IN AMERICA:

14 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1626 NEW DAY:

503 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1683 CNN NEWSROOM:

530 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

659 NATIONAL REPORT:

174 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1652 CNN NEWSROOM:

574 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

529 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

73 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1696 AT THIS HOUR:

552 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

504 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

112 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1815 INSIDE POLITICS:

535 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

563 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

136 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

173 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1475 CNN NEWSROOM:

548 MTP DAILY:

540 — BLUE BLOODS:

205 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1327 CNN NEWSROOM:

538 KATY TUR REPORTS:

607 AMERICAN AGENDA:

152 BLUE BLOODS:

239 3p STORY, THE:

1342 CNN NEWSROOM:

507 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

595 — BLUE BLOODS:

307 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1424 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

585 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

987 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

213 BLUE BLOODS:

337 5p FIVE, THE:

3430 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

655 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

253 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

126 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2473 SITUATION ROOM:

569 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1300 SPICER & CO:

295 DONLON REPORT, THE:

61 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2930 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

584 REIDOUT:

1149 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

422 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

40 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3673 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

651 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1358 STINCHFIELD:

280 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

75 9p HANNITY:

3059 CNN TONIGHT:

638 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1471 PRIME NEWS:

144 NEWSNATION PRIME:

56 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2315 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

562 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1131 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

156 BANFIELD:

41 11p GUTFELD!:

1888 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

397 11TH HOUR:

706 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

132 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

42

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

162 NEW DAY:

38 MORNING JOE:

92 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

1 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

228 NEW DAY:

73 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

10 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

255 NEW DAY:

91 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

261 CNN NEWSROOM:

107 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

84 NATIONAL REPORT:

24 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

263 CNN NEWSROOM:

110 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

60 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

10 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

229 AT THIS HOUR:

103 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

45 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

13 12p OUTNUMBERED:

278 INSIDE POLITICS:

117 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

50 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

24 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

21 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

240 CNN NEWSROOM:

121 MTP DAILY:

54 — BLUE BLOODS:

28 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

192 CNN NEWSROOM:

144 KATY TUR REPORTS:

49 AMERICAN AGENDA:

34 BLUE BLOODS:

35 3p STORY, THE:

223 CNN NEWSROOM:

121 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

35 — BLUE BLOODS:

53 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

251 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

122 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

70 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

32 BLUE BLOODS:

58 5p FIVE, THE:

456 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

119 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

36 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

17 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

355 SITUATION ROOM:

136 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

112 SPICER & CO:

43 DONLON REPORT, THE:

7 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

398 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

114 REIDOUT:

133 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

65 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

6 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

592 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

163 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

115 STINCHFIELD:

50 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

8 9p HANNITY:

491 CNN TONIGHT:

167 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

157 PRIME NEWS:

28 NEWSNATION PRIME:

8 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

438 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

145 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

103 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

14 BANFIELD:

8 11p GUTFELD!:

362 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

109 11TH HOUR:

67 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

26 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

5

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 493,000

Fox: 1.83 million

MSNBC: 785,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 108000

Fox News: 297,000

MSNBC: 78,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 617,000

Fox News: 3.02 million

MSNBC: 1.32 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 158,000

Fox News: 507,000

MSNBC: 125,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

