The hosts of Fox & Friends warned Republicans that Democratic Socialists are “winning” in a major area and their rise is an issue that has not been taken seriously enough.

On Friday’s Fox & Friends, hosts Lawrence Jones, Emily Compagno, and Brian Kilmeade all raised the alarm over far-left candidates and members of the Democratic Socialists of America winning primaries across the country, pulling out a list of the dozens heading into the midterms.

One of those candidates, Graham Platner, is set to be replaced after winning his Maine primary. Platner was accused of sexual assault by an ex-girlfriend, which he denies, leading him to drop his campaign.

Jones argued the “switcheroo” won’t work with voters, but he also noted that far-left candidates are an issue that needs to be taken far more seriously.

Compagno noted a report, based on a source familiar with the situation, about the future “planning” of DSA in terms of policies. Those proposed policies reportedly include eliminating the U.S. Senate, defunding Department of Defense, and replacing the president and Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary chosen by and subordinate to Congress.

Jones dismissed DSA as “anti-the foundation of how this country was built” and called on Republicans to focus on college campuses where young voters are being successfully “indoctrinated.”

He said:

The main point is there was this massive talking point that this is just liberal states and, you know, liberal districts where this is happening. I’m sorry, this is happening all across the country, and they have some platforms that a lot of young people and a lot of people that have grievances with the rich are going with. It’s anti-American, it’s anti-jew, it’s anti-Israel, it’s anti-the foundation of how this country was built. They believe that our country is deeply flawed. And they’re winning. So, you got to have a Republican Party that speaks truth to power on all of — they don’t even want the police! They don’t want any borders. One candidate said, I don’t care if they committed a crime and they are illegal immigrant, you should still not be able to deport them. So we’re not talking about reasonable people make the case because these young people are showing up to vote. And the college-educated — I know there was some headline about us talking about this the other day — but these college-educated people have been indoctrinated and they’re not rational. They don’t understand the markets or any of that. They understand this new world order. and they’re voting for this as well. We got to start focusing back on the college campuses again.

Compagno agreed on the magnitude of the situation being bigger than just a handful of liberal districts. She called the rise of far-left candidates across the country “abjectly frightening.”

“Some are framing this as sort of an east-to-west wave. It is not. It is a tide rising all around us,” she said. “These candidates have been erupting, have been fomenting all across the country. You’re absolutely right, starting with college campuses, city council, mayors, district attorneys, et cetera. So they’re all around you. They are all around us. And it is abjectly frightening.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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