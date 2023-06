Cable News Ratings Thursday June 8: MSNBC Sweeps Fox and CNN in Prime Time With Trump Indictment Coverage

MSNBC’s prime time line up swept the competition on Thursday night as news of Donald Trump’s federal indictment broke.

Chris Hayes, Alex Wagner, and Lawrence O’Donnell all won their respective hours between 8 and 11 p.m. in both total viewers and in the key 25-54 age demographic.

MSNBC led prime time averages with 2.43 million total viewers, followed closely by Fox News’s 2.15 million. CNN landed in third place with 1.13 million total viewers — a major boost for the network.

In the demo, MSNBC won prime time with 342,000 viewers, beating CNN’s 256,000. Fox News landed third with 231,000 prime time demo viewers as the network continues to regain viewers lost after Tucker Carlson, who often led cable news in the demo, was fired.

Fox News still won the day in total day demo and total viewer averages.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

844 CNN THIS MORNING:

262 MORNING JOE:

1059 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

53 EARLY MORNING:

25 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1106 CNN THIS MORNING:

322 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

211 MORNING IN AMERICA:

36 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1265 CNN THIS MORNING:

418 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1320 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

448 MORNING JOE:

937 NATIONAL REPORT:

203 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1322 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

530 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

710 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

29 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1295 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

569 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

687 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1432 INSIDE POLITICS:

583 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

741 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

186 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1247 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

444 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

776 — NEWSNATION NOW:

42 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1119 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

544 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

939 [2:16 PM-2:59 PM] AMERICAN AGENDA:

150 — 3p STORY, THE:

1170 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

591 KATY TUR REPORTS:

952 — NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

48 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1267 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

630 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1481 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

235 — 5p FIVE, THE:

2588 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

616 — CARL HIGBIE FRONTLINE:

197 HILL, THE:

29 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1727 SITUATION ROOM:

603 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1586 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

258 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

54 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2212 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

788 REIDOUT:

1397 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

396 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

33 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

1904 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1306 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

2316 SCHMITT SPECIAL COVERAGE:

521 CUOMO:

160 9p HANNITY:

2304 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1190 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

2530 GORKA SPECIAL COVERAGE:

385 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

158 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2256 TRUMP FEDERAL INDICTMENT:

909 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

2608 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

374 BANFIELD:

89 11p GUTFELD!:

1801 TRUMP FEDERAL INDICTMENT:

659 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1719 SALCEDO SPECIAL COVERAGE:

284 CUOMO:

87

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

125 CNN THIS MORNING:

51 MORNING JOE:

122 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

2 EARLY MORNING:

4 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

142 CNN THIS MORNING:

74 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

30 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

127 CNN THIS MORNING:

88 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

134 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

101 MORNING JOE:

113 NATIONAL REPORT:

16 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

144 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

107 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

80 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

4 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

161 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

107 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

91 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

188 INSIDE POLITICS:

96 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

114 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

11 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

169 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

66 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

95 — NEWSNATION NOW:

5 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

126 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

92 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

110 [2:16 PM-2:59 PM] AMERICAN AGENDA:

8 — 3p STORY, THE:

135 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

89 KATY TUR REPORTS:

116 — NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

2 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

148 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

122 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

156 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

8 — 5p FIVE, THE:

274 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

131 — CARL HIGBIE FRONTLINE:

9 HILL, THE:

1 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

184 SITUATION ROOM:

141 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

161 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

18 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

6 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

200 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

166 REIDOUT:

190 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

28 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

5 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

177 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

272 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

348 SCHMITT SPECIAL COVERAGE:

49 CUOMO:

18 9p HANNITY:

245 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

263 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

360 GORKA SPECIAL COVERAGE:

46 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

36 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

271 TRUMP FEDERAL INDICTMENT:

232 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

319 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

34 BANFIELD:

15 11p GUTFELD!:

253 TRUMP FEDERAL INDICTMENT:

140 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

251 SALCEDO SPECIAL COVERAGE:

25 CUOMO:

19

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 606,000

Fox News: 1.44 million

MSNBC: 1.27 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 125,000

Fox News: 170,000

MSNBC: 165,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.13 million

Fox News: 2.15 million

MSNBC: 2.43 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 256,000

Fox News: 231,000

MSNBC: 342,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

