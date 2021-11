Fox News’ Special Report placed in the top three cable news shows in the coveted 25-54 viewer demographic on Thursday.

Bret Baier scored 2.5 million viewers overall and 443,000 in the demo. The Five dominated in both metrics with 3.34 million total viewers and 568,000 in the demo.

Tucker Carlson placed second with 3.2 million viewers and 474,000 in the demo.

Baier beat CNN and MSNBC combined at 6 pm in both total viewers and the demo, with CNN getting 635,000 total viewers (149,000 in the demo) and MSNBC getting 1 million viewers (115,000 in the demo).

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1039 NEW DAY:

280 MORNING JOE:

756 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

12 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

16 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1398 NEW DAY:

319 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

130 MORNING IN AMERICA:

19 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1671 NEW DAY:

405 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1789 CNN NEWSROOM:

512 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

708 NATIONAL REPORT:

166 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1747 CNN NEWSROOM:

580 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

574 — JAG:

113 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1701 AT THIS HOUR:

537 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

555 — JAG:

134 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1552 INSIDE POLITICS:

516 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

589 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

134 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

187 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1624 CNN NEWSROOM:

533 MTP DAILY:

613 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

270 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1690 CNN NEWSROOM:

572 KATY TUR REPORTS:

594 AMERICAN AGENDA:

150 BLUE BLOODS:

207 3p STORY, THE:

1843 CNN NEWSROOM:

674 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

748 — BLUE BLOODS:

265 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1945 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

712 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1129 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

226 BLUE BLOODS:

311 5p FIVE, THE:

3343 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

681 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

253 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

92 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2493 SITUATION ROOM:

635 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1008 SPICER & CO:

316 DONLON REPORT, THE:

22 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2234 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

726 REIDOUT:

965 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

383 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

38 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3202 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

736 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1189 STINCHFIELD:

254 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

45 9p HANNITY:

2727 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

779 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1893 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

175 NEWSNATION PRIME:

12 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2125 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

620 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1309 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

142 BANFIELD:

21 11p GUTFELD!:

1748 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

395 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

959 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

128 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

7

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

175 NEW DAY:

51 MORNING JOE:

84 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

2 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

212 NEW DAY:

67 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

19 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

257 NEW DAY:

75 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

287 CNN NEWSROOM:

120 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

79 NATIONAL REPORT:

18 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

304 CNN NEWSROOM:

116 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

71 — JAG:

13 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

245 AT THIS HOUR:

126 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

69 — JAG:

19 12p OUTNUMBERED:

271 INSIDE POLITICS:

100 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

82 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

23 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

29 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

303 CNN NEWSROOM:

106 MTP DAILY:

91 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

37 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

315 CNN NEWSROOM:

110 KATY TUR REPORTS:

80 AMERICAN AGENDA:

27 BLUE BLOODS:

24 3p STORY, THE:

332 CNN NEWSROOM:

148 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

80 — BLUE BLOODS:

31 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

362 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

138 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

120 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

38 BLUE BLOODS:

44 5p FIVE, THE:

568 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

140 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

42 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

11 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

443 SITUATION ROOM:

149 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

115 SPICER & CO:

45 DONLON REPORT, THE:

3 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

394 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

145 REIDOUT:

121 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

59 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

6 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

474 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

161 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

156 STINCHFIELD:

54 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

5 9p HANNITY:

439 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

172 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

240 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

46 NEWSNATION PRIME:

1 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

326 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

159 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

137 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

33 BANFIELD:

10 11p GUTFELD!:

326 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

125 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

118 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

31 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 530,000

Fox: 1.82 million

MSNBC: 834,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 118,000

Fox News: 312,000

MSNBC: 101,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 711,000

Fox News: 2.69 million

MSNBC: 1.46 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 164,000

Fox News: 413,000

MSNBC: 178,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

