Fox News’s Hugh Hewitt Praises AOC for Lack of Support for Graham Platner: ‘She’s Got Sparkle’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was on the receiving end of praise from conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt Wednesday during a Fox News hit. While speaking to America Reports anchor John Roberts, Hewitt said Ocasio-Cortez was wise to avoid endorsing Maine Senatorial candidate Graham Platner.

Democrats who supported the disgraced candidate will “wear the Platner tattoo for the rest of their lives in politics, like he’s going to wear the reputation for the Nazi tattoo,” Hewitt told Roberts, adding, “There was one Democrat who did not endorse graham Platner: AOC.”

Hewitt, a Fox News contributor, continued, “She kind of read the room. She saw the warning signs, and she stayed away. She didn’t want anything to do with this guy, and so my hat is off. Again, she’s got sparkle, and she’s got some political instincts that the older ones don’t have. But [New York City] Mayor Mamdani and [Elizabeth] Warren and Bernie [Sanders], they all fell for it. They all fell for the consultant from New York riding in from Dodge and saying, ‘This is a guy we can turn into a candidate.'”

Hewitt also insisted that “there are a lot of people who make money if he stays in the race.”

“Graham Platner has got nothing ahead of him except pain and remorse and, thus, he stays in and fights. I don’t think it’s a done deal,” Hewitt concluded.

Hewitt is correct that Ocasio-Cortez never issued a formal endorsement of Hewitt. In June she told CNN’s Manu Raju, “Obviously, there’s a lot in that behavior that’s really challenging — it’s hard to stomach. But at the end of the day, I think it’s a choice.”

The choice in question appeared to be what Maine voters were left to decide. “If the choice on the ballot is between that and a Senator who’s voted to take healthcare away from millions of Americans, that’s the situation that we have to weigh,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

At the time, the allegations against Platner included that he sent suggestive texts to other women while married. The New York Times also published reports from three women who dated Platner and described his behavior as “toxic.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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