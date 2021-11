As Fox News’ domination of the cable ratings continues its top two shows battle it out for number one. On Thursday, Tucker Carlson Tonight beat The Five in the key 25-54 demographic but continues to lag behind in total viewers.

Tucker Carlson drew in 624,000 viewers in the demo compared to The Five’s 597,000. However, in total viewership, The Five continued its recent dominance with 3.67 million viewers to Tucker’s 3.5 million.

Sean Hannity placed fourth on the network in the demo with 472,000 viewers and third in total viewers with 3 million. Special Report with Bret Baier placed third in the demo with 484,000 viewers and fourth in total viewers with 2.8 million.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1124 NEW DAY:

281 MORNING JOE:

835 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

11 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

23 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1380 NEW DAY:

384 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

93 MORNING IN AMERICA:

22 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1778 NEW DAY:

478 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1732 CNN NEWSROOM:

599 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

870 NATIONAL REPORT:

221 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1239 CNN NEWSROOM:

656 — — JAG:

65 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1746 AT THIS HOUR:

780 — — JAG:

119 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2118 INSIDE POLITICS:

705 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

707 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

207 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

166 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2006 CNN NEWSROOM:

692 MTP DAILY:

736 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

193 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

2007 CNN NEWSROOM:

689 KATY TUR REPORTS:

750 AMERICAN AGENDA:

192 BLUE BLOODS:

260 3p STORY, THE:

2140 CNN NEWSROOM:

753 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

914 — BLUE BLOODS:

320 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2045 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

763 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1528 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

306 BLUE BLOODS:

345 5p FIVE, THE:

3672 SITUATION ROOM:

771 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

332 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

133 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2852 SITUATION ROOM:

721 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1407 SPICER & CO:

382 DONLON REPORT, THE:

65 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2726 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

807 REIDOUT:

1264 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

417 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT

24 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3568 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

853 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1257 STINCHFIELD:

255 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

31 9p HANNITY:

3003 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

859 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1975 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

164 NEWSNATION PRIME:

31 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2508 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

687 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1407 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

198 BANFIELD:

40 11p GUTFELD!:

2047 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

461 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

985 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

133 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

20

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

240 NEW DAY:

33 MORNING JOE:

89 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

3 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

236 NEW DAY:

76 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

7 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

293 NEW DAY:

86 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

296 CNN NEWSROOM:

118 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

87 NATIONAL REPORT:

25 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

240 CNN NEWSROOM:

135 — — JAG:

6 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

309 AT THIS HOUR:

139 — — JAG:

11 12p OUTNUMBERED:

358 INSIDE POLITICS:

135 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

83 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

36 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

36 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

339 CNN NEWSROOM:

131 MTP DAILY:

84 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

41 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

336 CNN NEWSROOM:

134 KATY TUR REPORTS:

80 AMERICAN AGENDA:

44 BLUE BLOODS:

64 3p STORY, THE:

365 CNN NEWSROOM:

152 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

108 — BLUE BLOODS:

45 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

380 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

160 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

117 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

48 BLUE BLOODS:

42 5p FIVE, THE:

597 SITUATION ROOM:

197 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

59 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

8 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

484 SITUATION ROOM:

204 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

137 SPICER & CO:

60 DONLON REPORT, THE:

7 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

464 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

223 REIDOUT:

139 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

68 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT

5 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

624 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

182 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

130 STINCHFIELD:

47 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

8 9p HANNITY:

472 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

171 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

218 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

30 NEWSNATION PRIME:

13 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

450 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

144 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

137 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

26 BANFIELD:

6 11p GUTFELD!:

409 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

118 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

124 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

19 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 609,000

Fox: 2.00 million

MSNBC: 990,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 130,000

Fox News: 354,000

MSNBC: 104,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 799,000

Fox News: 3.02 million

MSNBC: 1.5 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 166,000

Fox News: 515,000

MSNBC: 162,000

