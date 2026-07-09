Brian Kilmeade Calls on Trump To Replace Kushner and Witkoff in Iran Talks: ‘They Have Not Been Effective’

Brian Kilmeade outright said Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner “have not been effective” in achieving peace in several conflicts and called for them to be pulled from U.S. negotiations with Iran.

Witkoff, the Special Envoy to the Middle East, and Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, have been tapped by the president to broker agreements between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Palestine, and most recently, the U.S. and Iran. The two were in negotiations with their Iranian counterparts in February when the U.S. and Israel launched their war on Iran on Feb. 28.

On Thursday’s edition of The Five, Kilmeade said it will be up to the U.S. to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran closed again this month by attacking tankers attempting to traverse it through Omani waters. The Iranians have insisted that traffic must instead go through their territorial waters. He then said it is time for Trump to withdraw his two fellow New York real estate moguls from their diplomatic mission.

“I also don’t think that Witkoff and Kushner should be the ones doing this,” he said. “They’re business guys. They have not been effective in Ukraine, not been effective in Gaza. They have not been effective in this. They can’t have three portfolios to begin with. We have a State Department for a reason. Marco Rubio, even Democrats admit, is looked at as a genius internationally. He is the guy that most people would want, even if you gave truth serum to Democrats. He should take the lead on this because you can’t do this like a business deal. You have to understand the history of the region and how distrustful the Iranians have been. They will only make a decision if they have no other choice.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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