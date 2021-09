Cable News Ratings Thursday, September 16: MSNBC Almost Doubles CNN in Primetime Total Viewers

Fox News continued to dominate in the cable news ratings Thursday, but between the other two big networks, MSNBC almost doubled CNN in total viewers in primetime.

CNN was third in primetime with 885,000 total viewers, while MSNBC took second with 1.7 million. Fox News took first overall with 3 million.

CNN did narrowly beat out MSNBC in the 25-54 viewer demographic in primetime, 196,000 to 185,000. Fox again took the top spot with 476,000.

MSNBC’s highest-rated show continued to be Rachel Maddow at 9 pm, with 2.23 million total viewers and 259,000 in the demo. The 9 pm hour on CNN garnered 910,000 total viewers and 194,000 in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

915 NEW DAY:

321 MORNING JOE:

862 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

24 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1302 NEW DAY:

447 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

116 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1705 NEW DAY:

512 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1653 CNN NEWSROOM:

613 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

823 NATIONAL REPORT:

212 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1568 CNN NEWSROOM:

687 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

790 — — 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1614 AT THIS HOUR:

579 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

630 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1624 INSIDE POLITICS:

702 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

655 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

212 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1471 CNN NEWSROOM:

738 MTP DAILY:

627 — — 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1520 CNN NEWSROOM:

808 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

695 AMERICAN AGENDA:

242 — 3p STORY, THE:

1597 CNN NEWSROOM:

762 AYMAN MOHYELDIN REPORTS:

735 — — 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1495 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

784 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1289 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

294 — 5p FIVE, THE:

3045 SITUATION ROOM:

737 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

305 — 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2331 SITUATION ROOM:

661 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1084 SPICER & CO:

298 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

99 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1963 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

789 REIDOUT:

1101 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

389 DONLON REPORT, THE:

25 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3274 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1007 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1342 STINCHFIELD:

252 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

20 9p HANNITY:

3171 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

910 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2231 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

151 NEWSNATION PRIME:

25 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2531 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

737 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1534 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

137 BANFIELD:

25 11p GUTFELD!:

1817 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

450 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1078 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

110 DONLON REPORT, THE:

7

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

132 NEW DAY:

57 MORNING JOE:

97 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

5 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

189 NEW DAY:

84 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

16 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

203 NEW DAY:

111 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

206 CNN NEWSROOM:

122 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

93 NATIONAL REPORT:

22 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

211 CNN NEWSROOM:

136 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

91 — — 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

209 AT THIS HOUR:

123 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

78 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

219 INSIDE POLITICS:

131 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

55 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

23 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

201 CNN NEWSROOM:

124 MTP DAILY:

62 — — 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

238 CNN NEWSROOM:

169 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

70 AMERICAN AGENDA:

28 — 3p STORY, THE:

243 CNN NEWSROOM:

152 AYMAN MOHYELDIN REPORTS:

101 — — 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

225 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

136 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

138 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

38 — 5p FIVE, THE:

414 SITUATION ROOM:

134 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

34 — 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

319 SITUATION ROOM:

131 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

94 SPICER & CO:

39 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

8 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

349 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

195 REIDOUT:

133 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

29 DONLON REPORT, THE:

1 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

544 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

228 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

149 STINCHFIELD:

34 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

0 9p HANNITY:

514 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

194 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

259 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

14 NEWSNATION PRIME:

4 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

370 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

166 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

148 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

19 BANFIELD:

4 11p GUTFELD!:

295 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

122 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

138 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

22 DONLON REPORT, THE:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 1.75 million

MSNBC: 958,000

CNN: 635,000

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 267,000

CNN: 132,000

MSNBC: 108,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 3 million

MSNBC: 1.7 million

CNN: 885,000

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 476,000

CNN: 196,000

MSNBC: 185,000

