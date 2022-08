As the news of the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s Florida mansion continued to dominate cable news on Tuesday, all three networks saw a boost in the ratings.

On Monday night, MSNBC saw its highest-rated prime time since February 2021 for regularly scheduled programming.

That trend continued into Tuesday morning as Morning Joe raked in well over a million viewers across its 4 hours — MSNBC prime time, however, did not continue to see the same boost as Monday.

Fox & Friends remained the dominant morning news program nearing 2 million total viewers in its 8 a.m. hour.

Fox News continued to lead overall, beating both MSNBC and CNN combined in total viewers and the key 25-54 age demographic for the day. The Five won overall in total viewers with a whopping 4.05 million total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1227 NEW DAY:

311 MORNING JOE:

1159 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

34 EARLY MORNING:

15 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1616 NEW DAY:

459 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

110 MORNING IN AMERICA:

40 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1950 NEW DAY:

588 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1837 CNN NEWSROOM:

697 MORNING JOE:

1240 NATIONAL REPORT:

208 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1862 CNN NEWSROOM:

837 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

912 — BLUE BLOODS:

53 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1922 AT THIS HOUR:

865 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

806 — BLUE BLOODS:

97 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1995 INSIDE POLITICS:

832 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

960 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

202 BLUE BLOODS:

149 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1843 CNN NEWSROOM:

830 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

931 — BLUE BLOODS:

196 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1813 CNN NEWSROOM:

882 KATY TUR REPORTS:

1008 AMERICAN AGENDA:

193 BLUE BLOODS:

214 3p STORY, THE:

2225 CNN NEWSROOM:

831 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

993 — BLUE BLOODS:

236 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2222 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

906 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1600 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

268 BLUE BLOODS:

284 5p FIVE, THE:

4054 SITUATION ROOM:

923 — SPICER & CO:

289 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

113 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

3020 SITUATION ROOM:

844 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1770 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

270 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

54 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3428 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

991 REIDOUT:

1503 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

332 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

51 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3518 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1100 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1551 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

223 NEWSNATION PRIME:

43 9p HANNITY:

3395 CNN TONIGHT:

867 MSNBC PRIME:

1894 PRIME NEWS:

190 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

91 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2724 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

683 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1748 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

279 BANFIELD:

72 11p GUTFELD!:

2379 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

511 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1218 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

156 NEWSNATION PRIME:

40

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

207 NEW DAY:

77 MORNING JOE:

132 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

11 EARLY MORNING:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

274 NEW DAY:

118 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

19 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

275 NEW DAY:

120 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

264 CNN NEWSROOM:

127 MORNING JOE:

141 NATIONAL REPORT:

21 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

294 CNN NEWSROOM:

153 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

111 — BLUE BLOODS:

6 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

288 AT THIS HOUR:

162 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

93 — BLUE BLOODS:

13 12p OUTNUMBERED:

283 INSIDE POLITICS:

181 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

129 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

18 BLUE BLOODS:

25 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

264 CNN NEWSROOM:

202 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

102 — BLUE BLOODS:

41 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

239 CNN NEWSROOM:

209 KATY TUR REPORTS:

112 AMERICAN AGENDA:

19 BLUE BLOODS:

54 3p STORY, THE:

330 CNN NEWSROOM:

182 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

119 — BLUE BLOODS:

39 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

313 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

172 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

164 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

41 BLUE BLOODS:

44 5p FIVE, THE:

528 SITUATION ROOM:

193 — SPICER & CO:

32 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

11 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

415 SITUATION ROOM:

198 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

195 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

17 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

12 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

445 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

244 REIDOUT:

174 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

34 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

11 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

560 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

279 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

171 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

15 NEWSNATION PRIME:

12 9p HANNITY:

492 CNN TONIGHT:

240 MSNBC PRIME:

202 PRIME NEWS:

27 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

20 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

364 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

183 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

197 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

35 BANFIELD:

6 11p GUTFELD!:

364 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

100 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

173 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

33 NEWSNATION PRIME:

5

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 710,000

Fox News: 2.17 million

MSNBC: 1.19 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 159,000

Fox News: 321,000

MSNBC: 139,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 883,000

Fox News: 3.21 million

MSNBC: 1.73 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 234,000

Fox News: 472,000

MSNBC: 190,000

