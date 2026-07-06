Fox’s Brian Kilmeade Presses Netanyahu on Iran War: ‘Why Is That Government Still Standing?’

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday on why Iran’s ruling regime remains in power despite thousands of strikes carried out by Israeli and U.S. forces.

During an interview on Fox & Friends, Kilmeade framed Israel’s military campaign as a defensive response to Iranian aggression before questioning how Tehran’s leadership had survived the assault that began in February.

“People should realize, and they probably realize I want to say it, you would not be attacking a single nation that wasn’t attacking you. If you are not threatening Israel, you are not going to have a problem with Israel. People seem to miss that point,” Kilmeade said.

“The other thing is, we have had over 13,000 strikes on [Iran]. Have you had over 8,000 strikes on them. Why is that government still standing?” he asked.

Netanyahu replied: “Because it has a few hundred thousand goons who kill, murder, in broad daylight and at night, they murder their own people. They’ve murdered and maimed over 40,000 of their own citizens, and I think that’s the reason they are in power.”

The Israeli leader broadened his answer to include Iranian-backed militant groups, arguing that the same dynamic exists across Tehran’s regional network of allies.

“The same is true in Hezbollah in Lebanon, which is one of their proxies of Iran’s fanatic regime in Lebanon,” he said. “They also threatened to kill the Lebanese who want them out. The Lebanese government said they want them out. They’re threatening them with the point of a gun. And the same is true of Hamas, their other proxies in Gaza. They just murder. They shoot people in the back of the head if they refuse to accept their tyrannical rule.”

Netanyahu concluded by casting Israel and the United States as partners against what he called an “axis of terror,” while praising America during its 250th anniversary celebrations.

“So, this is a regime based on tyranny and terror, it has an axis of terror based on tyranny and terror, and the ones that have been fighting it is Israel and the United States,” he said.

He added: “And I very much appreciate the fact, especially on celebrating 250 years of America’s Independence, America has been a tremendous force for good. And without America, there won’t be any democracy in the world and won’t be any freedom in the world so I salute America on its 250th birthday.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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