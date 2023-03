Cable News Ratings Tuesday March 7: Fox News Scores 6 Times More Viewers Than CNN in Prime Time

Fox News prime time soared to over 3 million average viewers on Tuesday night.

The very strong prime time number was anchored by Tucker Carlson, who brought in 4.14 million total viewers as his show sparked controversy on Monday night for his Jan. 6th coverage.

Fox prime time doubled MSNBC’s average of 1.49 million total viewers and brought in more than six times the viewers of CNN.

CNN’s prime time average came in at 451,000 total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

964 CNN THIS MORNING:

306 MORNING JOE:

797 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

20 EARLY MORNING:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1304 CNN THIS MORNING:

331 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

95 MORNING IN AMERICA:

46 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1538 CNN THIS MORNING:

426 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1630 CNN NEWSROOM:

514 MORNING JOE:

775 NATIONAL REPORT:

141 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1635 CNN NEWSROOM:

586 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

580 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

27 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1570 AT THIS HOUR:

598 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

497 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1615 INSIDE POLITICS:

640 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

510 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

110 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1344 CNN NEWSROOM:

594 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

586 — BLUE BLOODS:

151 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1342 CNN NEWSROOM:

546 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

114 BLUE BLOODS:

262 3p STORY, THE:

1503 CNN NEWSROOM:

546 KATY TUR REPORTS:

646 — BLUE BLOODS:

278 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1576 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

553 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1333 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

139 BLUE BLOODS:

269 5p FIVE, THE:

3300 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

619 — SPICER & CO:

135 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

117 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2407 SITUATION ROOM:

591 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1465 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

124 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

47 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2859 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

698 REIDOUT:

1255 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

66 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

57 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

4136 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

577 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1436 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

80 CUOMO:

143 9p HANNITY:

2771 CNN TOWN HALL:

393 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1447 PRIME NEWS:

75 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

138 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2264 CNN TONIGHT:

376 [10:16 PM-10:59 PM] LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1600 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

139 BANFIELD:

87 11p GUTFELD!:

1910 CNN TONIGHT:

314 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

966 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

98 CUOMO:

55

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

141 CNN THIS MORNING:

102 MORNING JOE:

108 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

3 EARLY MORNING:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

180 CNN THIS MORNING:

70 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

12 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

183 CNN THIS MORNING:

88 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

169 CNN NEWSROOM:

90 MORNING JOE:

60 NATIONAL REPORT:

17 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

161 CNN NEWSROOM:

108 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

45 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

4 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

179 AT THIS HOUR:

113 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

51 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

190 INSIDE POLITICS:

102 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

48 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

17 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

117 CNN NEWSROOM:

103 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

63 — BLUE BLOODS:

16 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

123 CNN NEWSROOM:

87 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

17 BLUE BLOODS:

45 3p STORY, THE:

168 CNN NEWSROOM:

71 KATY TUR REPORTS:

56 — BLUE BLOODS:

31 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

202 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

88 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

125 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

14 BLUE BLOODS:

33 5p FIVE, THE:

363 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

119 — SPICER & CO:

11 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

18 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

270 SITUATION ROOM:

119 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

135 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

7 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

7 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

311 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

132 REIDOUT:

138 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

9 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

556 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

108 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

179 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

8 CUOMO:

8 9p HANNITY:

361 CNN TOWN HALL:

81 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

149 PRIME NEWS:

6 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

25 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

295 CNN TONIGHT:

94 [10:16 PM-10:59 PM] LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

163 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

12 BANFIELD:

20 11p GUTFELD!:

330 CNN TONIGHT:

72 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

67 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

7 CUOMO:

8

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 469,000

Fox News: 1.79 million

MSNBC: 891,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 92,000

Fox News: 222,000

MSNBC: 91,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 451,000

Fox News: 3.06 million

MSNBC: 1.49 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 93,000

Fox News: 404,000

MSNBC: 164,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

