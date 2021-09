On Tuesday, like Monday, the most-watched show on cable news wasn’t even in prime time.

It was The Five, Fox News’ 5 p.m. panel show, hosted this week by Dana Perino, Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, Jeanine Pirro and Geraldo Rivera.

Typically a prime time titan like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity or Rachel Maddow would take the top spot in cable news. But so far this week, The Five has dominated.

It drew 3.64 million viewers on Monday, an improvement on the monster Monday numbers.

Carlson, who has been placing first in cable news most of this year, came second again with 3.46 million viewers. Hannity, who fell behind Bret Baier on Monday, was back up to third place with 3.01 million viewers.

MSNBC’s Maddow, meanwhile, placed seventh in cable news.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1044 NEW DAY:

306 MORNING JOE:

895 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

20 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1285 NEW DAY:

410 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

113 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1707 NEW DAY:

472 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1934 CNN NEWSROOM:

580 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

855 NATIONAL REPORT:

157 JAG:

78 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1670 CNN NEWSROOM:

668 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

799 — JAG:

118 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1773 AT THIS HOUR:

665 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

632 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

169 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1731 INSIDE POLITICS:

719 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

656 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

146 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

235 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1896 CNN NEWSROOM:

656 MTP DAILY:

707 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

283 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1806 CNN NEWSROOM:

680 KATY TUR REPORTS:

660 AMERICAN AGENDA:

151 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

311 3p STORY, THE:

1890 CNN NEWSROOM:

692 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

717 — BLUE BLOODS:

350 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1771 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

781 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1323 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

267 BLUE BLOODS:

355 5p FIVE, THE:

3644 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

791 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

260 BLUE BLOODS:

335 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2716 SITUATION ROOM:

706 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1302 SPICER & CO:

287 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

120 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2298 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

840 REIDOUT:

1287 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

356 DONLON REPORT, THE:

42 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3465 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

971 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1451 STINCHFIELD:

258 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

13 9p HANNITY:

3016 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

998 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2220 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

170 NEWSNATION PRIME:

13 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2580 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

795 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1471 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

160 BANFIELD:

39 11p GUTFELD!:

1998 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

536 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1069 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

159 DONLON REPORT, THE:

22

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

165 NEW DAY:

61 MORNING JOE:

103 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

1 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

209 NEW DAY:

81 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

13 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

253 NEW DAY:

107 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

314 CNN NEWSROOM:

110 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

91 NATIONAL REPORT:

25 JAG:

3 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

252 CNN NEWSROOM:

140 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

76 — JAG:

11 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

273 AT THIS HOUR:

138 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

69 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

23 12p OUTNUMBERED:

262 INSIDE POLITICS:

157 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

55 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

14 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

19 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

327 CNN NEWSROOM:

145 MTP DAILY:

72 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

40 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

316 CNN NEWSROOM:

166 KATY TUR REPORTS:

73 AMERICAN AGENDA:

20 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

36 3p STORY, THE:

324 CNN NEWSROOM:

145 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

88 — BLUE BLOODS:

18 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

279 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

183 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

111 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

21 BLUE BLOODS:

30 5p FIVE, THE:

534 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

226 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

31 BLUE BLOODS:

28 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

453 SITUATION ROOM:

209 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

162 SPICER & CO:

35 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

7 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

405 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

225 REIDOUT:

151 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

44 DONLON REPORT, THE:

9 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

632 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

279 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

144 STINCHFIELD:

24 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1 9p HANNITY:

507 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

271 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

291 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

27 NEWSNATION PRIME:

2 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

459 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

260 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

178 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

20 BANFIELD:

12 11p GUTFELD!:

369 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

191 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

162 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

14 DONLON REPORT, THE:

14

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 640,000

Fox News: 1.93 million

MSNBC: 980,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 166,000

Fox News: 331,000

MSNBC: 118,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 921,000

Fox News: 3.02 million

MSNBC: 1.71 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 270,000

Fox News: 533,000

MSNBC: 204,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

