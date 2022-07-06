Last week Fox News’s late-night show Gutfeld! averaged 2.12 million total viewers and some 348,000 viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic – his second-best week of the year.

Greg Gutfeld, who hosts his self-titled 11 p.m. comedy show, is also a panelist on The Five, which just marked its third consecutive quarter topping the ratings – a record for a non-prime time show.

The Five averaged 3.3 million viewers and 461,000 demo viewers between April and June, meaning Gutfeld is seen by some 5 million viewers each day.

Known for his acerbic wit and hot takes – Wednesday he insisted Republicans should investigate Hunter Biden just for “petty revenge” if they retake the House – Gutfeld has certainly found an audience with his right-of-center comedy.

While still trailing Stephen Colbert in terms of total viewers, Gutfeld now regularly beats NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! in the ratings, not to mention far out-pacing his cable news competition.

Fallon last week averaged 1.23 million total viewers, while Kimmel averaged 1.204 million.

While Colbert remains on top of late-night television, the medium remains in decline as hosts and writers struggle with how to evolve in both a post-Trump and streaming-dominated world. How Gutfeld fits into that picture appears to be becoming more and more clear, however, as he is certainly finding an audience.

