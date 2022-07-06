Behar Shuts Down Rumors, Lorenz Dismisses Doctors | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
Joy Behar
The View’s Joy Behar shut down retirement rumors by signing another three-year deal with ABC.
Rumors of Behar’s retirement recently circulated as her current three-year contract with ABC expires this summer.
Behar, who is turning 80 this year, set the record straight in a statement to the New York Post.
“Fake news,” her representative told the Post on Tuesday, confirming that the new contract will keep her tied to ABC until 2025.
Behar was reportedly paid $7 million per year as part of her previous deal with the network.
She will likely rake in an eight-figure salary thanks to the new contract.
Behar is also the only original panelist remaining at The View, where she started alongside Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, and Barbara Walters in 1997.
While she was ousted from The View from 2013-2015, Behar has been at the center of the show’s Hot Topics table for the past seven years, also moderating the discussion every Friday.
In 2020, Behar told reporter Ramin Setoodeh that she would likely leave the show once her contract ended in 2022.
“I don’t see myself staying for more [time]. That’s it! I could be wrong. If I’m as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I’ll think about,” she said.
Sounds like Behar held on to her fabulousness throughout the pandemic, as she did end up resigning her contract.
Here’s to three more years … with way fewer face plants this time.
MEDIA LOSER:
Taylor Lorenz
Washington Post tech reporter Taylor Lorenz wants people to stop listening to any “blue check doctors” on Twitter who downplay the effects of “Long Covid.”
In a Tuesday Twitter thread, Lorenz claimed that doctors who do not recognize how “Covid complacency” has “opened the door to rampant illness & devastating long-term damage” are actually not real health experts.
“Don’t listen to blue check doctors on Twitter who consistently downplay Long Covid or the virus’ devastating long-term effects,” Lorenz declared.
“COVID complacency has opened the door to rampant illness & devastating long-term damage. Any ‘expert’ who doesn’t recognize that is not an expert.”
Oh, and she wants everyone to stop calling her a “covid doomer” too.
Lorenz went on to claim that it’s not just her critics that refer to her as a “covid doomer,” but also those “content to let medically vulnerable, disabled, elderly people suffer and die.”
Those downplaying Covid are simply selling “false hope to an unwitting public,” she further argued.
To be clear, there is absolutely no fault in spotlighting how Covid affects the medically vulnerable.
Lorenz, however, attempted to get her point across by requesting that people dismiss medical experts amid a global pandemic.
Sound familiar?
Maybe because liberals, including Lorenz, have consistently faulted anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers for doing exactly that.
