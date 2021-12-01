Fox News notched 71 of the top 100 cable telecasts in the month of November, the network said in a statement, continuing to crush its cable news competitors CNN and MSNBC, neither of which ranked one telecast in the top 100.

Fox beat CNN and MSNBC in both daytime and prime time programming and even drew more viewers than the networks combined in both total day and prime time viewers — in all demographics.

Tucker Carlson’s 8 p.m. show led Fox’s lineup with a dominant 3,667,000 total average viewers and 651,000 average viewers in the key 25-54 demographic. Fox News noted in the release that Tucker’s Kyle Rittenhouse interview drew big ratings, helping to propel the program to the number one spot for November.

After a strong October, Fox’s The Five scored second place in the cable news ratings averaging a total of 3.51 million viewers in the month of November and 557,000 average viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic.

Sean Hannity placed third for November, averaging 3.23 million total viewers, with 541,000 average viewers in the demo.

Fox beat CNN by 294% in primetime viewers and 184% in the demo during prime time. Fox also topped MSNBC by 136% in primetime total viewers and 200% within the demo during prime time.

As far as second place between CNN and MSNBC go, each can stake a claim.

CNN beat MSNBC in total viewers across daytime in the key demo, 109,000 to 79,000 in November. However, MSNBC topped CNN in total viewers, 660,000 to 495,000.

Same for prime time, CNN won in the key demo over MSNBC, 152,000 to 144,000. But lost out in total prime time viewers, with only 654,000 to MSNBC’s 1,091,000.

CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time, anchored by just-suspended host Chris Cuomo, marked its lowest-rated month ever. The 9 p.m. host drew 774,000 total viewers and 170,000 in the demo.

Fox’s late-night program Gutfeld! finished November as the number one rated show in all of basic cable television in total viewers at 11 p.m. Host Greg Gutfeld continues to grow his audience, up to seven percent from October, and beat out ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in total viewers.

Gutfeld had an overall average of 1.98 million total viewers, with 388,000 of those in the demo, which was also good enough to beat top-rated MSNBC host Rachel Maddow for the first time since the launch of the late night show.

Maddow placed ninth in cable news, with 1.98 million total viewers and 260,000 in the demo.

Here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category for the month of November.

Total viewers:

CNN: 495,000

Fox 1,544,000

MSNBC: 660,000

25-54 Demo

CNN: 108,000

Fox News: 264,000

MSNBC: 78,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo for the month of November.

Total viewers:

CNN: 654,000

Fox News: 2,578,000

MSNBC: 1,091,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 148,000

Fox News: 420,000

MSNBC: 140,000

