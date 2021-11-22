Kyle Rittenhouse Tells Tucker Carlson Biden Was ‘Defaming My Character’

Tucker Carlson aired his exclusive interview with Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday night — after Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges — and asked him to respond to President Joe Biden’s 2020 tweet invoking him.

A month after the unrest in Kenosha, then-candidate Biden denounced Donald Trump for not disavowing white supremacists on the presidential debate stage. A video posted to Biden’s Twitter account featured an image of Rittenhouse in particular.

There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night. pic.twitter.com/Q3VZTW1vUV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

“What did you make of the president of the United States calling you a white supremacist?” Carlson asked.

“Mr. President,” Rittenhouse said, “if I would say one thing to you, I would urge you to go back and watch the trial and understand the facts before you make a statement.”

“That’s not a small thing to be called that,” Carlson remarked.

“No, it’s actual malice, defaming my character for him to say something like that,” Rittenhouse said.

Carlson asked about similar commentary from pundits and other media figures.

“The lies that they can get away with spreading, it’s just sickening, and it’s a disgrace to this country,” Rittenhouse said.

“I couldn’t agree more,’ Carlson told him. “Did you know how dishonest the media coverage of events could be?”

“I didn’t,” Rittenhouse said. “It’s obvious self-defense. If you look at the case, you look at the facts. No matter what your opinion is or where you stand, this wasn’t a political case. It shouldn’t have been a political case. It was made a political case. This had nothing to do with race.”

“And the ways people are twisting this, it’s just sickening.”

Carlson asked if he plans to “hold some of these liars to account.”

“I have really good lawyers who are taking care of that right now,” Rittenhouse told him. “So I’m hoping one day there will be some — there will be accountability for their actions that they did.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

