Nightly News Upset. New York Mag Upsets. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Lester Holt

Lester Holt and NBC Nightly News pulled off a rare feat last week, beating ABC’s top-rated World News Tonight, anchored by David Muir, for the first time three years.

The show brought in 8.5 million total viewers for the week, edging out both ABC and in a very distant third, CBS.

Holt and Muir effectively tied for first place in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic, with the ABC anchor holding a slight lead.

Holt’s broadcast just won in the younger 18-49 demo, with 1.085 million, ahead of ABC’s 1.046 and CBS’s 678,000.

That makes the short (3-day) Thanksgiving week not only Holt’s first top spot in years, but also the highest rated week in all of 2021 for Nightly News and Lester Holt.

In tweeting about the upset, NBC’s PR account pointed out an additional noteworthy point.

“PLUS: Averaging 8.6 million total viewers, @NBCNightlyNews is also the #1 most-watched weekday regular program for the week,” they tweeted on Wednesday.

“Across digital, Nightly News saw 13.8 million views and 1.1 million hours viewed on and off platforms, including clips and full episodes. On YouTube, weekday episodes saw an average of 664,000 views and 539,000 viewers,” NBC adds in the press release.

ABC retained dominance on the month, finishing November averaging 8.249 million viewers for World News over NBC’s Nightly News at 7.142 and 5.201 million for CBS’s Evening News. But last week’s turnabout should be a welcome win for Lester Holt after three years in such a close second.