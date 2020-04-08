President Donald Trump made clear that he believes that mail-in voting his a horrible and easily corruptible process during Tuesday afternoon’s press conference in light of Wisconsin holding an election amid social distancing and stay-at-home orders in light of the coronavirus pandemic. But when pressed, he admitted that he himself votes by mail, because he can.

In the context of the much-criticized decision to hold the Wisconsin election in a traditional manner and foregoing mail-in ballots, NBC News reporter Carol Lee noted to President Trump that he had been highly critical of mail-in voting, mail-in ballots.

Trump agreed, saying “Mail-in voting is horrible. It’s corrupt,” but Lee followed by noting to the president “You voted in Florida’s election last month.”

Trump explained that “I won’t be able to go to Florida to vote,” noting a difference between “somebody out of state and does a ballot and everything sealed, certified and everything else.”

He then went back to how bad he feels mail-in voting to be and made clear that he thinks “mail-in voting is a terrible thing”

“I think if you vote, you should go, and even the concept of early voting is not the greatest. There’s a lot of things that happen. It’s okay. You should go and vote. I think should go and you should vote. You look at with a deal where they grab thousands of mail-in ballots in the dump it. I’ll tell you what. I don’t have to tell you. You can look at the statistics. There is a lot of dishonesty going on with mail-in voting. Mail-in ballots.”

Do as he says, not as he does?

Watch above via Fox News.

