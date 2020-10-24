At a campaign rally Saturday evening, President Donald Trump claimed that if he hadn’t been elected in 2016 then monuments of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Thomas Jefferson would have been torn down.

“If Biden wins, the flag-burning rioters will be running the federal government,” Trump told a crowd of supporters in Circleville, Ohio. If I weren’t president you would have monuments taken down all over the city, of Lincoln, of Washington, of Jefferson. They were going for the Jefferson Memorial, can you believe this?”

Trump then set his sights on District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, claiming he told the city’s mayor he would not alter national monuments.

“And we have a mayor in D.C. who formed a commission with recommendations. Her recommendation is take down the Washington Monument, close up the Lincoln Monument, no, no, these are serious — you read about it,” Trump said. “I said no, thank you, no thank you, Madame Mayor. We will keep the Washington Monument just the way it is.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

