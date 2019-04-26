Trump Doubles Down on ‘Very Fine People on Both Sides’ Remark Featured in Biden Announcement Video

President Donald Trump doubled down on comments he made after the deadly riots in Charlottesville, Virginia from August 2017 in which he blamed both sides and ostensibly labeled protestors carrying tiki torches and chanting “Jews will not replace us!” as “very fine people.

The issue has come up again as it was a central theme of the announcement video released Thursday to announce Joe Biden’s candidacy for president.

Trump was asked if he still felt that there were “very fine people on both sides of Charlottesville,” to which he replied:

“I’ve answered that question. If you look at what I said you will see that question was answered perfectly. And I was talking about people that went because they felt very strongly about the monument to Robert E. Lee, a great general. Whether you like it or not he was one of the great generals. I’ve spoken to many generals right here at the White House and many people thought of the generals they think he was maybe their favorite general. People were there protesting the taking down of the monument of Robert E. Lee. Everybody knows that.”

Looking back on August 15th of 2017, Trump answered the questions about the Charlottesville protests by saying “they didn’t put themselves down as neo-Nazis, and you had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides. You had people in that group – excuse me, excuse me. I saw the same pictures as you did. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down, of to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name.”

He continued by saying “I do think there is blame – yes, I think there is blame on both sides. You look at, you look at both sides. I think there’s blame on both sides, and I have no doubt about it, and you don’t have any doubt about it either. And, and, and, and if you reported it accurately, you would say.”

