Vice President Mike Pence was interrupted mid-speech by an impersonator mimicking his boss, President Donald Trump, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Wednesday.

With the protester inaudibly yelling, the CPAC crowd began chanting, “USA, USA, USA!”

The Trump impersonator, donning a red tie and hairstyle similar to the president, was escorted out of the conference after the disruption, by eight security and police officers.

One attendee dressed up as Trump at CPAC begins yelling while VP Pence is speaking. He was just escorted out by police. pic.twitter.com/zdX2rE5yOe — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) February 27, 2020

Watch above, via Twitter.

