Cuba’s official Communist Party newspaper Granma featured 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) comments praising some of the country’s social programs on its front page.

Granma published a report on Sanders’ praise of “some of the social programs implemented by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro” on its front page and wrote that Sanders, who looks “unstoppable” for the nomination. “Sanders, today one of the strongest candidates for the nomination of the Democratic Party to the November presidential elections, recognized Cuba’s role in sending doctors worldwide,” the paper wrote, according to the Miami Herald.

“As expected, his comments sparked the anger of the most extremist sector of Cuban-Americans in South Florida, who oppose any rapprochement with the Caribbean island,” the paper continued, while praising both Sanders stance and Castro’s actions throughout the revolution to send doctors to different countries.

In an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, Sanders praised Cuba’s “literacy program” and said “it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad.”

“There were a lot of folks in Cuba at that point who were illiterate. [Fidel Castro] formed the literacy brigade,” Sanders also remarked.

“You know what, I think teaching people to read and write is a good thing,” he continued. “I have been extremely consistent and critical of all authoritarian regimes all over the world including Cuba, including Nicaragua, including Saudi Arabia, including China, including Russia. I happen to believe in democracy, not authoritarianism.”

