Trump Rally in North Carolina Draws Fewer Than 2,000 People: Report

A rally held by Donald Trump in Selma, NC only managed to draw a fraction of the massive crowd the former president attracted to the same venue in 2016, according to a local report.

Besides Trump, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) and congressional hopeful Bo Hines also spoke at the rally. Trump has endorsed both men as he continues to throw his support behind various Republicans running, including recently Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. Cawthorn has caused plenty of controversy recently, even among the GOP, but he did not temper his language at the rally, calling for the impeachment of President Joe Biden and for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be arrested.

Trump covered typical topics, accusing Biden of corruption and reiterating his claims that he is the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election, citing fraud for which there has been no official proof of the sort of widespread manipulation Trump has suggested.

What was arguably most notable about Saturday’s rally in Johnston County was the crowd size. According to Raleigh-based outlet The News & Observer, between 1,000 and 2,000 people attended the night’s event. That number pales in comparison to the approximately 15,000 who attended a Trump rally at the same venue in 2016. In fairness, that rally was held days before the 2016 presidential election that would morph Trump from reality television star to leader of the free world. Today, he is in a much different place considering the 2020 results and his expulsion from Twitter, his main point of communication with his followers when he was first knocking his way into the political scene.

During Trump’s speech, he said he would end all remaining Covid-19 regulations if he were president, though in North Carolina it is not so much of a problem as most mandates have put put out to pasture in the red state. He also managed to predictably ruffle the feathers of his dedicated critics by declaring when discussing some of his political targets: “I think I’m the most honest human being perhaps God ever created.”

