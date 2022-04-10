Shortly after backing Dr. Mehmet Oz in his bid for the Senate out of Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump expanded on the eyebrow-raising logic behind the endorsement.

At a rally in Selma, NC Saturday night, Trump beamed as he told the crowd about his support for the TV doctor.

“I endorsed another person today, Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania,” Trump told the crowd, which roared its approval. “Great guy, good man.”

The former president went on to cite Dr. Oz’s 18-year stint on daytime television as a big reason why he gave the senate candidate his seal of approval.

“Tremendous career, and they liked him for a long time,” Trump said. “That’s like a poll, you know? When you’re in television for 18 years, that’s like a poll, that means people like you.”

Right now, 17 percent of the Pennsylvania electorate likes Dr. Oz, according to a new poll from The Hill. But that’s good enough for a close second place in a crowded Republican primary field, behind current frontrunner Dave McCormick at 18 percent. A whopping 33 percent of primary voters are undecided, according to the poll.

Watch above, via Newsmax.

