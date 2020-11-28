President Donald Trump still refuses to concede that he lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden, but while he will be evicted from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on January 20, 2021 (willingly or unwillingly as it may be), there’s one thing he won’t relinquish: the cozy warm glow of the media spotlight.

According to a report by Asawin Suebsaeng at The Daily Beast, Trump has been chatting with his inner circle about running for president again in 2024, and he’s growing increasingly serious about the idea. Three sources described as “familiar with the conversations” told Suebsaeng that Trump had even started discussing how he might like to launch this new campaign.

One idea that came up was to declare himself a 2024 candidate on Biden’s Inauguration Day, an aggressively thunder-stealing bit of counter programming that may portend Trump’s intentions for the next few years.

Trump reportedly has bragged that he expects to be able to maintain his place in the spotlight because the media knows he is good for ratings and they find Biden to be “boring.”

Even if Trump doesn’t run again in 2024, or does but waits a bit longer to make an official announcement, the prospect of a live Trump rally for any purpose scheduled at the same time as Biden is being sworn in as America’s forty-sixth president seems unlikely to derail the networks’ plans to show the inauguration live, but Trump would probably get some airtime immediately before or after.

